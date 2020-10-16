Mass protests against PP is ongoing in Sufu town of Liban zone.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Suftu town on Friday in mass defiance of the Prosperity Party which they believe it does not represent the interests of the local people. Similar sentiments is shared in most part of Liban zone and generally in Somali regional state.

The protesters cheered and chanted we don’t want Pentecostal Party, we don’t want corrupt leaders. Reportedly, similar demonstrations are planned to happen in Dollo Ado, Bokolmayo, Filtu and Deka Suftu woredas of Liban Zone.

SR News

