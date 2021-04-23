1. Nadhi Gammada (Since 1994)

2. Dabasa Guyo (Since 2015)

3. Yosef Bati (Since 1992)

4. Bekele Dawano Geologist in profession, he studied in Dutch University. He was arrested on 25th October 1992. He was disappeared from Agarfa Prison in 1993, according to International Committee of Red Cross who documented about his detentions. He was last seen on 14th September, 1993 at Agarfa being escoted away from prison center by heavily armed men.

5. Mustefa Idiris: He was an employee of the Ethiopian Telecommunications Agency in Addis Ababa, and a former long-term prisoner of conscience under the former government (Dergue regime), “disappeared” on his way home from work in Addis Ababa on 31 May 1994 and last seen at 17 hrs. of this date (Since 1994)

6. Mitiku Wadajo: Mitiku Wadajo, the worker of Oda Share Co. He was last seen on 31May 1994

7. Kasahun Habte: Kasahun Habte arrested in Finfinee in 1992) Kasahun Habte who was reported to have disappeared was seen in “Maikelawi” prison in April 1996. Since then his where about is not known. The probable place of him will be like other prisoners of conscience could be in ITANG prison in Beni Shangul regional state of Gambela, in Tigray region or any other” bermudas

8. Hunduma Kaba: Hunduma Kaba was a senior member of the OLF and was a member of the Election Committee of the OLF in 1992. Hunduma Kaba disappeared since October 2, 1993.

9. Habtamu Tadesse

10. Saddiq Umar Godina Qellem Wallaggaa aanaa Beegii magaalaa Kobor keessaa bara 1993 butamee Finfinnee geeffame. Ergasii achi buuteen isaa hin beekamne.

11. Temesgen Adaba: He had been living in Finfinnee from 1994. In July 1995, Jirenya and Temesgen were abducted by government security men when walking near “Urael Church” in Finfinnee. According to eyewitnesses, they were first taken to a place called “horse house” behind the 1st Police Station, near to Menelik II hospital. After a month there, they were taken for a few days to the criminal investigation centre. Since then, they have been untraceable

12. Dereje Deme (Since 1995)

13. Artist Jiregna Ayana: Jireenyaa Ayana and Temesgen Adaba disappeared from Addis Ababa in August 1995. Jireenyaa was a well-known singer and member of the Gada Theatre and Music Club. He had recordings published and had performed on radio

14. Girma Milkiyas Daddo (Since 1994)

15. Kasahun Tarfa Muleta (Since 1993)

16. Yohannis Ektera

17. Ararso Bedhasa (Since 1999) abducted on Dec 28 from Finfinne. He is from S/W/Shoa Sadan Sodo district. He an author of the famous book SEENAA HIDDA DHALOOTA OROMOO SOODDOO

18. Tamiru Ajama (Since 1999) abducted on Dec 28 from Finfinne

19. Benti Gudato (Since 1992). Benti was born Sibu Sire, Wallaga & Graduated from University of Havana, Cuba.

20. Idossa Belay Mummicha ( Since 2000)

21. Namarsan Dadhi ( Since 1997)

22. Takkaanliy Dagoo: He Born in Nuunnuu Qumbaa, East Wallaga. Graduated from Addis Abba University in 1988 from Political Since and International Relation worked for the Ethiopian Government before abducted kidnapped by the Ethiopian Secret Service personnel. Abducted from Finfinnee (Addis Ababa) on 14th of January 1996.

23. Takele Oljirra: Takale Oljira, born in 1967 in Dagam village, E.Wollega, graduated from the Department of Political since & International Relation of Addis Ababa University in 1989 and was working in the Visa and Immigration Department in the capital. While he and a friend were walking in the area near “Teklehaymanot” in November 1992, he was abducted by government intelligence men. A journalist detained in 1994 believes he saw Takale in the Kasa Inchis secret detention centre in Addis Ababa Efforts to locate him before and after this possible sighting has failed.

24. Mulgeta Bedassa (Since 1996/97)

25. Workina Uwissa ( Since 1996/97)

26. Zerihun Kinati Dheressa: He is 37 years old contract worker, of Woreda 10, Kebele 03, Finfinnee, was abducted by armed plain-clothed men and uniformed police in front of a small bar in Woreda 10, Kebele 02, on 17.10.97, about 6.15 pm. His where about are unknown since he was driven off in a car with a private number plate (

27. Amanti (Shafe) Abdissa Jigi ( Since 1996)

28. Magarsa Dhufa Horo ( Since 1995) G/W/Dhihaa aanaa Mana Sibuu ganda Baddeessaa Baaroo

29. Huseen Ayyaloo ( Since 1992) From Bale, Gindhir locality. He was a father of two.

30. Tola Ararso ( Since 1995)

31. Marga Tarfa Akasa (Since 1995)

32. Hinkosa Gurmessa Dhugasa (Since 1992 a farmer and father of three whose family disorganized)

33. Daraje Kasaye Abdi (Firaol) Born in Gindeberet. He was Electrical Engineering 3rd year student when abducted in Arjo in 1993

34. Geremew Bichu, a physics teacher in Arjo, (disappeared since 1995)

35. Dereje Kenea, Billa, West Wallaga (Since 1992)

36. Laggase Biqilaa Daadhii ( Since 1993) He is a reknown teacher.

37. Assabaa Shaaroo Lamuu ( Since 1993, from Horro Guduru, Ganda Dinbee)

38. Habtaamuu Galataa (The famous Dukkanaan Duubaa actor, abducted in August 1992 in Mercato)

39. Beekumaa Toliinaa ( The famous Dukkanaan Duubaa actor, abducted in August 1992 in Mercato)

40. Dagaagaa (Yetimgeta) Bayissa ( OLF head in Nekemte, abducted in 1992). He Born in Najjo, western Wollegaa, abducted in 1993 while travelling by bus between Siree and Nekemte. He was last seen in an underground cell at Bakko.

41. Hussein Shayitu (Since 1993)

42. Sheek Imaam ( Harar, a father of three, since 1998)

43. Solomon Tolosaa (Since 1992)

44. Abdulkarim Shorsha ( Since 1994)

45. Hajii Jemal ( Since 1994)

46. Reverend Qannoo Sadii ( Abducted from Benishangul Gumuz, Asossa town in 1997)

47. Getu Kaba Shawala (A father of two females, kidnapped from Ambo/ Senkele in 1998 & his whereabouts is unknown). His wife was killed in military camp.

48. Riqicha Hinsene Wami ( Kidnapped from Ginchi in 1992 a political prisoner during the Derg Regime, his whereabouts is uknown)

49. Dereje Kenea Waltaji ( A teacher from Billa, Bojjii Birmajii Abducted on 12th February 1992)

50. Lamessa Boru ( Arrested 6 years in Hailessilassie, 10 years in Dergue and disappeared in Woyane since 1993)