Mana hidhaatii baasanii ajjeesuun abdii kurannaa isa dhumaa ti!!

This is enraging. I am so angry. Dejene Tafa is imprisoned because he is the deputy chairman of the Oromo Federalist Congress, An Oromo political party in Ethiopia. There is no other reason for his illegal detainment except that the Ethiopian state fears his political beliefs and the power his party would have amassed in Oromia if they had participated in a genuine election. The trail that he and other high-level political figures like Jawar and Bekele are being put through is totally fake. The state has no problem killing and arresting innocent people en mass, plenty of proof of that, but something about this charge hit differently. Abiy will convene an election soon, there will be disingenuous opposition parties formed by and functioning on the state’s mandate, in it may even be Oromo leaders that had standing with the people in the past, be that as it may, when it happens, we should obstruct it completely. It should not be able to be convened freely whilst the “justice system” puts our people on trial for no other reason than their being Oromo and Oromo political leaders. Soretti Kadir