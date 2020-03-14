Mallaattoolee dhukkuba vaayirasii Koroonaa (COVID-19)

Corona Vaayrasii ofirraa ittisuuf Harka keenya haala kamiin dhiqannaa? Kunooti. (WHO)

WBOn gaachanas, fakkeenya gaarii dhas!!

Sadly, I am quite sure that the coronavirus pandemic will extend widely and deeply in Ethiopia, as it does or did everywhere in the world. But I have also the premonition that it could offer an excellent excuse to those who want to postpone the elections…

A team of Chinese health experts are in Iraq to help the country contain the #coronavirus outbreak. #COVID19

Coronavirus: 170 test positive in Africa

Kenya, Ethiopia latest African countries to confirm cases.

In Summary

• According to the World Health Organization report published on March 13, the number of countries affected in Africa has risen to 16 from the 12 reported the previous day.

• Globally, 138,275 people have tested positive for the virus, with 5,082 fatalities.

Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia are the latest African countries to report confirmed cases of coronavirus.

They are first in East Africa.

Kenya announced on Friday morning that a Kenyan woman, 27, who travelled to Nairobi from the US via London had tested positive for Covid-19.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said she was Kenya’s first confirmed case.

Shortly after, authorities in Ethiopia announced the country’s first case—a Japanese who had travelled to the country on March 4 from Burkina Faso.

Sudan also reported its first confirmed case—a man who died on Thursday and had visited the United Arab Emirates in the first week of March.

The man, in his 50s, died in the capital Khartoum, the Health ministry said in a statement.

Globally, 138,275 people have tested positive for the virus, with 5,082 fatalities recorded.

At least 70,719 people have recovered globally, 45 of them in Africa.

Africa has recorded six deaths: Two in Egypt, Two in Algeria, one in Morocco and one in Sudan.

The World Health Organization’s situational report published on March 13 indicated the number of countries affected in Africa had risen to 16 from the 12 reported the previous day.

A total of 170 people have confirmed positive for the virus.

The 16 countries are: Egypt (80), Algeria (27), Nigeria (two), Burkina Faso (two), Ethiopia (one), Cameroon (two), South Africa (24), Senegal (10), Morocco (seven), Tunisia (seven), DRC Congo (two), Ghana (two), Togo (one) Cote d’Ivoire (one), Gabon (one) and Kenya (one).

Algeria and Egypt reported their second deaths from the novel coronavirus late Thursday.

The Algerian Health ministry said in a statement that the victim was 55 years old.

It added that the number of cases in the country had risen to 26.

Egypt’s Health ministry meanwhile said a 60-year-old woman suffering from acute pneumonia, one of the complications caused by the virus, had died.

The number of confirmed cases in Egypt has risen to 80, the ministry added.

Tamiru L Kitata

while corona is a global issue, about 35% of Oromiya’s population have no access to internet and telephone services in 8 zones!! The government of Ethiopia should let the peoples living in these 8 zones get the right information about the global pandemic, COVID-19/Corona Virus, by removing internet and telephone line shutdowns.





Oduu Siinbirtuu Bit/Mar 13/2020 Olmayya Oromiyaa Tammassa Afaan Oromoo