Love, strength and light to my people !!#Free Irreechaa-YES! #NoBadge

Love, strength and light to my people #OromoProtests!!
Alagaaf hin gabroomani.
Qeerroo Power!
Proud of you Qeerroo!
The Australian Oromo Community introduced me to Irreecha as a young woman. I was lucky enough to sing along last year in Oromia in what we all believed was the start of a new beginning. As I continue to celebrate in my heart, I know that very soon, political emancipation will be the reality for Ethiopia’s biggest indigenous population. Love, strength and light to my people #OromoProtests
Toltu Tufa
ይህ ሰውዬ ናትናኤል መኮንን ይባላል ። በፌስቡክ ፕጁ ላይ ቀንና ሌሊት የኦሮሞ ሕዝብን ሲሳደብና ፖለቲካዊና ባህላዊ ኢሴቶቹን ሲተች የሚውል ግለሰብ ነው። የአቢይ አህመድ ደጋፍም ነው። ዘንድሮ እንደ እነዚህ ዓይነቶቹን ነው ብልፅግና በኢሬቻ ላይ የጋባዛቸው።
Be the first to comment