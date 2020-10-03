Love, strength and light to my people !!#Free Irreechaa-YES! #NoBadge

Love, strength and light to my people #OromoProtests!!

Alagaaf hin gabroomani.

Qeerroo Power!

Proud of you Qeerroo!

The Australian Oromo Community introduced me to Irreecha as a young woman. I was lucky enough to sing along last year in Oromia in what we all believed was the start of a new beginning. As I continue to celebrate in my heart, I know that very soon, political emancipation will be the reality for Ethiopia’s biggest indigenous population. Love, strength and light to my people #OromoProtests