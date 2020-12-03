Live: Virtual hearing in the Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee

Virtual hearing in the Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee is scheduled for this Thursday, December 3rd at 2:00 PM EST on the subject of “The Unfolding Conflict in Ethiopia.”
