Little about hand kissing.

Even though I am not 100% sure, because we have divers culture, hand kissing is not an Ethiopian tradition in the first place unless we imitate the western culture. We would rather kiss an elderly people of both gender on their knees to show extreme respect.

During the past, it referred to the requirement that the government office holder /officials/ kiss the hands of the monarch as a symbol of personal fealty (የፊዉዳል አሽከር) and to show loyalty to the monarch, because fealty (አሽከርነት) and loyalty is being a requirement to serve in the king’s government.

In modern time, officials are not expected physically to kiss the hands of the monarch. However, if the king or the Queen receives an official in the compound of the palace for example Buckingham palace, an official or diplomat can kiss the hand of a Queen as a symbol of respect. However, the lips do not actually touch the hands of the woman in modern tradition. The man holds the hand of a woman loosely and kisses the air, which lasts only less than three second. Touching a woman’s hand with lips is a sign of intimate affection, which is not appropriate. The PM, however, kissed the unknown Queen by touching her hand decorated with ልሙጥ flag with his full mouth. I think the PM must take care to avoid the Amharic proverb ያለ አዋቂ ሳሚ ………………………………..