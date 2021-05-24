Little about hand kissing.
Even though I am not 100% sure, because we have divers culture, hand kissing is not an Ethiopian tradition in the first place unless we imitate the western culture. We would rather kiss an elderly people of both gender on their knees to show extreme respect.
During the past, it referred to the requirement that the government office holder /officials/ kiss the hands of the monarch as a symbol of personal fealty (የፊዉዳል አሽከር) and to show loyalty to the monarch, because fealty (አሽከርነት) and loyalty is being a requirement to serve in the king’s government.
In modern time, officials are not expected physically to kiss the hands of the monarch. However, if the king or the Queen receives an official in the compound of the palace for example Buckingham palace, an official or diplomat can kiss the hand of a Queen as a symbol of respect. However, the lips do not actually touch the hands of the woman in modern tradition. The man holds the hand of a woman loosely and kisses the air, which lasts only less than three second. Touching a woman’s hand with lips is a sign of intimate affection, which is not appropriate. The PM, however, kissed the unknown Queen by touching her hand decorated with ልሙጥ flag with his full mouth. I think the PM must take care to avoid the Amharic proverb ያለ አዋቂ ሳሚ ………………………………..
የትላንትናዉ የእጅ መሳም ድራማ በድንገት የሆነ ጉዳይ ሳይሆን ጉዳዩ ታስቦበት የተደረገ ይመስላል።ምክንያቱም አንደኛ፣ ድርጊቱ የተፈጸመዉ ከላይ እንደተጠቀሰዉ በቤተ መንግስት ጊቢ ውስጥ መሆኑ የጥንቱን የንጉሳዊ ባሕል በአዲስ መልክ ለማደስ የታቀደ አጀንዳ ይመስላል።
ሁለተኛ ወደ ድሮ ከፍታ ወይም ንጉሳዊ ባሕል (tradition) የመመለስ ልምምድ መሆኑን መገንዘብ ይኖርብናል። የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ እንጂ ሕዝቦች መባል የለብንም የተባለዉም ከዚሁ ጋር የሚያያዝ ነዉ።
አማራ እና አብይ ተናቆሩተብሎ አታሞ ይደለቃል; የአብይ ፎቶ ይቃጠላል; ወቅቱ ከ1 ወር በፊት ነበር ከ Alula Solomon ጋር አንድ ቃለ መጥይቅ እያደረግን በዉይይት መኃል እንዲህ አለኝ “ጠብቅ አብይ አሁን የሚቃወሙትን የአማራ ፖለቲከኞች ለማስደሰት አንድ የተወሰነች ድግስ ያዘጋጅ እና ካባ ይሸልማል። ኢትዮጵያዊነት የሚል ዲስኩር ይደሰኩራል። ከዚያ ይሔ ሁሉ ድንፋት ይቀራል” አለ ዛሬ አብቹ አማራዎችን ሰብስቦ በነሱ አገላለፅ ኢትዮጵያን ሲያገን ከፍ ከፍ ሲያደረግ ዉሏል። ቅራኔያቸዉም ተፈቷል። በቃ አለቀ ደቀቀ።
የኦሮሞ እናትን ጠርቶ አደባባይ ላይ ልጇ ሲረሸን የሚያሳይ አብይ፣ ልጅሽ ታጋይ ነዉ ብሎ የኦሮሞ እናቶችን የሚረሽን አብቹ፣ የትግራይ እናቶችን በዉጪ ወራሪ የሚያስደፍር ሰዉ፣ ደምሽ እንዲጠራ ነዉ የምደፍርሽ እያለ የሚደፍርን ወታደር የሚያሰማራ 7ነዉ ንጉስ፣ የቅማንት እናትን የሽፍታ እናት እያለ ከነ ቤቷ የሚያቃጥል አገዛዝ፣ የጉሙዝ እናት ከሰዉነት ወርዳ እንድትታይ ወደ ጫካ ያባረረ ኮርኔል …. ብቻ ብዙ ማለት ይቻላል ከዚህ ሁሉ ስቃይ ስንመለስ ደግሞ ለአማራ እናቶች ያለዉ ክብር ግን ለየት ያለ ነዉ።
አይ ..የኢትዮጵያ ዲፕሎማቶች አብይ የሕወሓት ጡረተኞች በየቦታው በአንባሳደርነት መድቦ ሀገራችንን ገደል እየከተቷት ነው::
እነሱ ያሳደጋቸውን የአባታቸውን የሕውሃት የማዳን ስራ ውስጥ ውስጡን እየሱሩ እንደሚሆን መረዳት ነበረበት ቀላልም ነው: ለውጭው የዲፕሎማሲ ሽንፈት ተጠያቂዎች ናቸው:: ሁሉም መነሳት አለባቸው ::
አብይ 12 ሚሊዮን ብር የከፈለው Holland & Knight የተባለው ሎቢዪስት የማንን ጎፈሬ ሲያበጥር ከርሞ ነው የአሜሪካው ሴኔት “ሬሶሊዩሽን 97″ን በሙሉ ድምጽ ያጸደቀው? አንድ ሴኔተር እንኳን እንዲቃወም እንዴት ሎቢ ማድረግ ያቅታል?
USA Please Lock Al mariam behind bars he is culprit as much as Abiy Ahmed !
Almariam says “Down With U.S. Senate Resolution 97, “Ethiopia Colonization Act of 2021”” at zehabesha posted on MAY 23, 2021MAY 23, 2021
