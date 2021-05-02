Lightning kills 160 goats and 4 camels in Shilabo woreda A mysterious thunder struck one of the pastoralists in Salal Macale kabele of Shilabo woreda, killing at least 160 goats and 4 camels following a heavy downpour in the area.

Reportedly, the livestock was in their den on Saturday night when there was a sudden downpour coupled with lightning.

SR News learned that the 160 goats and 4 camels belong to a local pastoralist identified as Aqil Jama Mire. Our sources say, Aqil had lost a whole herd of livestock, which is the only source of his livelihood. He called on the government and well-wishers to help him recover the huge loss as this was the only wealth at his disposal.

In another separate incident, lightning strike some people in Bulale areas inflecting injuries to about 14 people who are now treated in Degahbour hospital.

We call on the regional government to erect lightning arrestors on high points in the region as lightning incidents have been on the rise in the Somali region during the course of this rainy season.