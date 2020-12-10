Lessons learned from history:

– In 1992 Isayas sided with TPLF in defeating z OLF. He regretted in 1998 when TPLF turned on him and later hosted OLF in Eritrea for decades.

– Now TPLF must have regretted for pushing out z OLF in 1992 b/se now they lost everything they thought have gained by controlling the state power.

– I predict Isayas will regret again soon. He is gambling at the risk of making a strategic blunder just like 1992. There are many scenarios following this war and I bet none of them will be favorable to Isayas eventually.

Let’s wait and see.

-In all of this, z Oromo struggle will continue no matter what. At times we may use an opportunity. Another time we may also face challenges and set backs. But each passing day is an inch towards our goal because we have a just cause and we have potential to achieve our goal.

Aluta Continua!!