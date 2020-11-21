Law enforcement acts of Abiy Ahmed in Oromia.

1. Asefa kush (left)

Few months ago, his father was killed and dead body was found after 19th day. Now, the Abiy’s security forces detained Asefa. Again the so called security force dragde him out of detaintion centre and killed. His body is again found thrown away like his father’s.

2. Kitila Gudeta(right)

A highschool Biology teacher in Horro Gudru Wollega, killed and his body thrown away by Abiy’s security forces. There are still forces who would like to stand on the side of this government icluding USA. For me, the real enemy of humanity are such forces than Abiy’s regime. The Oromos and oppressed people of Ethiopia shouldn’t be fooled expecting something good from some external forces. Be determined believe in your self.