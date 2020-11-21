Law enforcement acts of Abiy Ahmed in Oromia.
1. Asefa kush (left)
Few months ago, his father was killed and dead body was found after 19th day. Now, the Abiy’s security forces detained Asefa. Again the so called security force dragde him out of detaintion centre and killed. His body is again found thrown away like his father’s.
2. Kitila Gudeta(right)
A highschool Biology teacher in Horro Gudru Wollega, killed and his body thrown away by Abiy’s security forces. There are still forces who would like to stand on the side of this government icluding USA. For me, the real enemy of humanity are such forces than Abiy’s regime. The Oromos and oppressed people of Ethiopia shouldn’t be fooled expecting something good from some external forces. Be determined believe in your self.
Truth will win at the end!!!
Mana hidhaa keessaa baasanii ajjeesanii gatuun yakka sukkaneessaadha.
Barsiisaa kitilaa_Guddataa biology kutaa 10ffaa barsiisa turan.
Godina Horroo Guduruu wallaggaa aanaa Horroo_bulluq magaalaa saqalaatti ajjeefamee bule.
Akkasumas Kibba Lixa shaggar ona Ammayyaa Magaalaa Qotaa keessatti waraanni PP qeerroo Geetuu_Jireenyaa jedhamu Mana hidhaa Waajjira poolisii Ammayyaatii baasuun ajjeesanii reeffa naannoo mana isaatti halkan gatanii jiru. Geetuu Jireenyaa nama haadhaaf abbaan isaa hin jirre hojii dhuunfaa hojjatee kan of jiraachisuudha.Biyyoon isaanitti haa salphatu maatii fi hiriyyoota isaaniif jajjabina hawwa. walumaagala Oromoo gaddi kun gadda keessan waan taheef warra haqa isaaniif falmu nu haa godhu.
Haha Kaadireen Balaa konkolaataa jetti.
