Lammii Beenyaa dhimma rakkoo Lixa Oromiyaa fi kibbaa irratti haasawaa Sabbatatti taasise.

Rakkoo Lixaa fi Kibba Oromiyaa

Bu’aa warraaqsa gufatee

(Akeekni barreeffama kanaa qeeequu osoo hintaane dogoggora keenyarraa akka barannuuf dhaamsa dabarfachuudha)

Niemöller is perhaps best remembered for the quotation :

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.