Kun gocha seera-maleessa dhaabsisuu iyyata galchineedha! Waan isaan gochuuf jiran waliinuu argina!

Asli Galgalo

Fikadu Tessema, Head of Oromia Prosperity Party (governing party), in a televised statement to the regional parliament (Caffee Oromiyaa) stated:

“From what I have seen from your questions, you asked that since you were able to defeat the Junta in 15 days, are you really unable to defeat OLF-Shane?

But you have to understand that conventional warfare is different from guerrilla warfare. In conventional warfare you deploy heavy equipment and entire brigades, and you engage the enemy face to face. This is what happened in the North.

In guerrilla warfare, however, insurgents receive logistics from the public, they are civilians during the day, they live among the people, they participate in our meetings, they gather information, and they take their measure at night. Its nature is very complex.

The way to deal with this is like a fish.

You will never be able to catch all the fishes of Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. If you want to completely get rid of all the fish, you will need to dry up the ocean.”