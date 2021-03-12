Kun gocha seera-maleessa dhaabsisuu iyyata galchineedha! Waan isaan gochuuf jiran waliinuu argina!
Borutti Walgahiin seeran alaa kan dhaabni keenya hinbeekne waamamaa jira. Biltsiginaan maqaa ABOtiin waajira ABO keessatti dhimma dhaaba keenyaa irratti walgahii taa’uf akka jiran dhageenye!
ይህ ህገወጥ ተግባርን ለመግታት ያቀረብነው አብቱታ ነው፣ የሚያደርጉት አብረን እናያለን! ለነገ ድርጅቱ የማያውቀው ህገወጥ ስብሰባ በዋና ፅ/ቤታችን ተጠርቷል። ብልፅግና በኦነግ ስም በኦነግ ፅ/ቤት ስለ ኦነግ ጉዳይ ስብሰባ ልቀመጥ መሆኑን ሰምተናል።
Ittigaafatamaa sabqunnamtii ABO jaal Battee Urgeessaa tiin
Dear Oromo Nation
We have almost finalized the long political marathon and we are now on the final last lab; therefore, its time the Oromo nation have to restart their peaceful demonstrations across the country and demand to free Jawar, Bekele and other political prisoners.
The world is now closely watching Ethiopia. It’s now or never!!
Kibba Oromiyaa konyaa Booranaa aanalee akka akkaatti hiriirrii guddaan geggeeffamaa jira. GAAFFIIN DHEEDA BOORANAA LIIBAN GAAFFII EEGUMSA DAANGAA OROMIYAATI! GAAFFII KABAJA LAFAAF LAFEETI JEDHUU.
Fikadu Tessema, Head of Oromia Prosperity Party (governing party), in a televised statement to the regional parliament (Caffee Oromiyaa) stated:
“From what I have seen from your questions, you asked that since you were able to defeat the Junta in 15 days, are you really unable to defeat OLF-Shane?
But you have to understand that conventional warfare is different from guerrilla warfare. In conventional warfare you deploy heavy equipment and entire brigades, and you engage the enemy face to face. This is what happened in the North.
In guerrilla warfare, however, insurgents receive logistics from the public, they are civilians during the day, they live among the people, they participate in our meetings, they gather information, and they take their measure at night. Its nature is very complex.
The way to deal with this is like a fish.
You will never be able to catch all the fishes of Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. If you want to completely get rid of all the fish, you will need to dry up the ocean.”
ABO Tokko Hayyu Dureen/HD Isaas Jaal Daawud Ibsaa Ayyaanaati. ABO Bilxiginnaan bixxiltee fi kan bitamtuun deddeemtuun hinbeeynu nuti.
Turtii Jaal Battee Urgeessaa BBC Afaan Amaaraa waliin tasisan guutuusaa caqasaa!
