Konkolataa 24 ol WBOn booji’uu fi Sochii Ameerkaan Itoophiyaa Rukutuuf gootu

November 28, 2021

Oduu Sadaasa 28,2021- Konkolataa 24 ol WBOn booji’uu fi Sochii Ameerkaan Itoophiyaa Rukutuuf gootu

Lixxa Oromiya bakka Atobusin dhabate Mango Bitanu sana eenyutu Yaadataa?

Bogale Jote

Coverage of #Ethiopia/n Govt airstrikes from 4/11/21 which killed 67 #Oromo civilians in Cheffa Robit, Wollo Oromo Zone. Amongst the killed included women & children, damages to a mosque and homes. This brings the civilian death toll in Wollo due to airstrikes up to 117

 

An Ethiopia politician who holds UK citizenship – Andargachew Tsige – made a speech to incite ethnic cleansing against Tigrayans. His TV station station ESAT mostly airs hate speech. Hold him accountable. Strip him of UK passport.

Yaa rabbi galataa kee!: Oromoon #Waaqaaf #WBO duwwaa qaba. Anna nyaatuu biyoon Otoo kana General #WaqooGutuu daqiiqaa tokkoof ijjaan argaanniruu tahee!.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.