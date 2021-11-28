Oduu Sadaasa 28,2021- Konkolataa 24 ol WBOn booji’uu fi Sochii Ameerkaan Itoophiyaa Rukutuuf gootu
Bogale Jote
Coverage of #Ethiopia/n Govt airstrikes from 4/11/21 which killed 67 #Oromo civilians in Cheffa Robit, Wollo Oromo Zone. Amongst the killed included women & children, damages to a mosque and homes. This brings the civilian death toll in Wollo due to airstrikes up to 117
An Ethiopia politician who holds UK citizenship – Andargachew Tsige – made a speech to incite ethnic cleansing against Tigrayans. His TV station station ESAT mostly airs hate speech. Hold him accountable. Strip him of UK passport.
A UK citizen (@UKinEthiopia) Andargachew Tsige – one of @AbiyAhmedAli‘s chief genocidal advisors & who initially connected Abiy & Isaias of Eritrea is calling for more cruelest genocide. @SecBlinken @SamanthaJPower @JosepBorrellF @tbayissa @awolallo @RArarssa @SeifGebre @Tseday pic.twitter.com/YQfroJEWe1
— TsehayeZE AA (@aa_tze) November 27, 2021
