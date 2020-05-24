KMN: HAALA SIYAASAA YEROO IRRATTI MARII PRF. ISQI’EEL GABBISAA WALIIN.

May 24, 2020

KMN: HAALA SIYAASAA YEROO IRRATTI MARII PRF. ISQI’EEL GABBISAA WALIIN.

KMN:- Caamsaa 23/2020 DHIMMA KEENYA !
=================================
HAALA SIYAASAA YEROO IRRATTI MARII PRF. ISQI’EEL GABBISAA WALIIN.

” የተሰራዉ የተሌቭዥን ትዕንት ነዉ, ምክንያቱም ሀሳቡን በህዝብ ፊት ነዉ ያንሸራሸርነዉ ለማለት ነዉ:: ከአንድ ብሄር ብቻ አሰስተያየት ሰጪዎች መመረጣቸዉ በአ

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.