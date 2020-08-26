Klobuchar, Smith Statements on Detention of Misha Chiri and Jawar Mohammed in Ethiopia
Mootummoonni addunyaa uummata humna ofii jabeeffatee falmate wajjiin dhaabbatu. Senator fi warrii Congress America mootummaa Ethiopia hudhanii qabaniiru.
HIIKI NI HIIKTA
August 26, 2020
Jane Meyer (Klobuchar), 202-430-7973
Katie McElrath (Smith), 202-365-5865
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) released the following statements on the detention of two members of the Oromo community from Minnesota, Misha Chiri and Jawar Mohammed, who are still in police custody as part of the government’s response to protests in Ethiopia:
“The release of Misha Chiri is long overdue and I will continue to advocate for his freedom— and the freedom of Jawar Mohammed as well. I remain deeply concerned by the continued reports of arrests of protesters, political opponents, and journalists by Ethiopian authorities, including in the Oromia region,” said Klobuchar. “Minnesota is proud to be home to the largest Oromo community in the United States and my thoughts are with the families of those who have been victims of violence in Ethiopia. I will continue to stand with the Oromo community and call on the U.S. State Department to help find a resolution that will end the violence and restore respect for human rights.”
“Misha Chiri’s ongoing detention and treatment, along with that of Jawar Mohammed’s, are unacceptable and I will continue to fight for justice on their behalf,” said Smith. “Minnesota is home to one of the largest Ethiopian Diaspora groups in the world and the reports of violence, suspension of the rule of law, and restrictions on free expression in Ethiopia affect them and their families on a daily basis. I will be standing with the Oromo community by calling on the U.S. State Department to support a peaceful resolution to the violence in Ethiopia and continuing to advocate on behalf of Misha Chiri and Jawar Mohammed
Obsa Hassan
Abiy Hammeeyaan duubaati ka’ee isaanin dursee.
አብቹ በጭካኔ ከኃላ መቶ በለጣቸዉ::
Namichi Abiy Ahmad isa dhuungachuudhaaf gaggabu kun torban darbee “Amaaran utuu hin jiru ta’ee Oromoon yoona qullaa isaa deema ture” jedhe ture. Wal fakkaattun wal barbaaddii. Seena keessattii kan akka Abiy ummata keenya tuffate hin jiru.
ይሄ አብይ ሊስመዉ እየተንደረደረ ያለዉ ሰዉዬ ባለፈዉ ሳምንት “አማራ ባይኖር ኦሮሞ ራቁቱን ነበር የሚሄደዉ” ብሎ ነበር:: አብይ “እንደ ልቤ” የሚላቸዉ እንዲህ አይነት ሰዎችን ነዉ::
