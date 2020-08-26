Klobuchar, Smith Statements on Detention of Misha Chiri and Jawar Mohammed in Ethiopia

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) released the following statements on the detention of two members of the Oromo community from Minnesota, Misha Chiri and Jawar Mohammed, who are still in police custody as part of the government’s response to protests in Ethiopia:

“The release of Misha Chiri is long overdue and I will continue to advocate for his freedom— and the freedom of Jawar Mohammed as well. I remain deeply concerned by the continued reports of arrests of protesters, political opponents, and journalists by Ethiopian authorities, including in the Oromia region,” said Klobuchar. “Minnesota is proud to be home to the largest Oromo community in the United States and my thoughts are with the families of those who have been victims of violence in Ethiopia. I will continue to stand with the Oromo community and call on the U.S. State Department to help find a resolution that will end the violence and restore respect for human rights.”