KILLING OF CIVILIANS IN WEST WOLLEGA, GULISO WEREDA & GOV’T REACTIONS

November 2, 2020
KILLING OF CIVILIANS IN WEST WOLLEGA, GULISO WEREDA & GOV’T REACTIONS
Humni addaa oromiyaa fincila kaase.
Ajajaa humna addaa oromiyaa opireeshinii salaalee kan ta’e komaandar #Lammaa_dagaagaa waraana 28 waliin ajjeefamuun mirkanaayee jira. kanarraa ka’uudhaan kan makkalaakayaan bosona seenee waraanuu dide nus hin waraannu jechuudhaan poolisiin humna addaa oromiyaa fincila kaasanii jiru. rifaatuu tanaanis shimallisii fi komishiniin poolisii oromiyaa bilbilaan wal atakaraa jiru

#Ethiopia: Killing of civilians in west #Wollega, #Guliso wereda & testimonies from surviving eye witnesses & government reactions from #Oromia, #Amhara & #Tigray regions.
As accusations from Oromia & Amhara regions against TPLF intensify Tigray President tells Tigray people to get ready
According to the account from at least four witnesses who spoke to the channel, the killings took place yesterday shortly after the evacuation of members of the federal armed forces from the area.
The surviving witnesses said they have begged the federal armed forces not to leave the area, where the federal government is engaged in an ongoing civil war with members of Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a breakaway armed faction from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), but their pleas were not heard.

Most parts of Wollega in western Oromia and Guji in southern Oromia are under the federal command post since two years.

Ibsa Bulchiinsa Mootummaa Naannoo Oromiyaa
 
Boqonnaa mootummaan fedhiifi gaaffii ummataa xiinxaluudhaan hojiiwwan misoomaa, nageenyaafi ijaarsa sirnaarratti fuulleffatee hojii hiika ol’aanaa qabu hojjechaa jiru kanatti, humnoonni faallaa jijjiiramaa dhaabbatan ummatarratti balaawwan suukanneessaa geessisuu itti fufaniiru. Akka biyyaafi naannootti hojiiwwan dirree siyaasaafi demokraasii bal’isuuf hojjetamaa jiran faallaa dhaabbachuudhaan eelaa gochoota hammeenyaa ulfaataa gatiittii ummataarratti fe’aa jiru.
Shiftaa ABO Shaneen Waayyaanee waliin shiirkomanii naannoo Oromiyaafi biyya keenya tasgabbii dhorkuuf hojjechaa kan turan ta’uun ni beekama. Yeroo adda addaatti ajandaalee walitti buhiinsaafi wal fixiinsaa bocuudhaan miidiyaan deemsisuufi meeshaalee waraanaa hammayyaa seeraan ala galaniin haleellaa humna nageenyaa, caasaa mootummaafi qaamolee hawaasaa adda addaarratti tarkaanfii ajjeechaa fudhachuudhaan gaaga’ama geessisaa turan. Gochoota gara jabinaan raawwataman kanneeniin qor-qalbiin ummataa akka nyaatamu, namni martinuu yaaddoon akka guutamuufi sochii hojii idileerraa of qusachuun beelaafi dheebuun akka waadamu gochuurratti argamu.
 
Keessattuu, godinaalee Oromiyaa kallattii Lixaarra jiran keessatti daa’imman, dubartoota, maanguddootaafi dargaggoonni osoo hin hafin, haala suukanneessaan akka ajjeefaman, ibiddaan akka gubatan, qaamaan akka hir’ataniifi qor-qalbiin akka miidhaman ni beekama. Hundaa ol ammoo, shiftaan ABO Shanee bosona daheeffatee bakkaa bakkatti darbatamu kun, tooftaa miliqqeetti fayyadamee nama butee baduudhaan miidhaa suukanneessaa geessisaa turuunsaa ni beekama. Yeroo adda addaatti qaamolee nageenyaafi bulchiinsaa butee baduudhaan bosona keessatti haala suukanneessaadhaan ajjeesaa akka ture ni beekama. Shiftaa ABO Shaneen gocha shororkeessummaa hanga ammaatti raawwachaa turteen maatiiwwan hedduun tamsa’eera; daa’imman abbaafi haadha malee hambiseera. Qabeenya dhuunfaafi ummataa barbadeessuun godaannisa hamaa uumuurratti argama.
 
Mootummaan naannoo Oromiyaa ergamaafi itti gaafatamummaa nageenya ummataa mirkaneessuuf qabu bahachuuf ummata bal’aa karaa hirmaachiseen hojii ol’aantummaa seeraa kabachiisuu bal’inaan raawwachuurratti argama. Shiftaa ABO Shanee galtuun Waayyaanee ta’ee tajaajilaa jiru kun tarkaanfii ol’aantummaa seeraa kabachiisuu ummanniifi mootummaan waliin fudhachuu eegalan kanaan duguugamee dhabamsiifamaa jira.
 
Tarkaanfii ol’aantummaa seeraa kabachiisuu kanaan qarqara awwaalamuurra kan geese shiftaa ABO Shanee ashkara Waayyaanee kun abdii kutachuusheetiin ummata bakka tokko jiraaturratti haleellaa geessisaa jirti. Guyyaa kaleessaa godina Wallaggaa Lixaa aanaa Gullisoo Ganda Gaawwaa Qaanqaatti gocha shororkeessummaa ABO Shaneen dukkana daheeffattee raawwatteen lammiilee nagaan haala suukanneessaadhaan bakka tokkotti wareegamaniiru.
 
Mootummaan naannoo Oromiyaa ummata bal’aa, caasaa bulchiinsaafi nageenyaa hunda waliin ta’uun shiftoonni kunneen bakka seenan hunda seenee kan funaanuufi tarkaanfii barbaachisu hunda kan fudhatu ta’uu ibsaa, maatiiwwaniifi firoottan namoota wareegamaniifi ummata bal’aadhaaf jajjabinaafi qabbana hawwa.
 
Bulchiinsa Mootummaa Naannoo Oromiyaa
Onkoloolessa 2013
Finfinnee

Statement From Tigray Region President

President of Tigray regional state, Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) is quoted by Tigray Mass Media Agency as saying the conspiracy by “the unitarist, illegal federal government” against the people of Tigray was shifting to the use of force and called on the people of Tigray to prepare. But it is not clear if his statement is related to or intended as a response to reactions from Oromia and Amhara regional states.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Statement From Oromia President Shimelis Abdissa

Shimelis Abdissa, President of Oromia regional state, issued a statement in which he vowed that Ethiopia wasn’t going to collapse because of the conspiracy between the “OLF/Shene and the TPLF.”

Shimelis Abdissa

President Shimelis’ strongly worded statement blamed TPLF for sowing the seeds of hatred between the Amhara and Oromo people. But when that didn’t work, TPLF uses “OLF/Shene” as a Trojan Horse, arming it, providing it with logistics and financial support in order to target civilians, the president’s statement said. Measures against the armed group will be intensified, he said.

ከአማራ ክልል ብልጽግና ፓርቲ ጽ/ቤት የተሰጠ መግለጫ!
 
የአማራን ህዝብ ማህበራዊ እረፍት በመንሳት የራስን ሰላም ማግኘት አይቻልም!
ላለፉት 40 ዓመታት በተለይም ካለፉት 30 ዓመታት ወዲህ፤ በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ ማንነትን መሰረት ያረደጉ ጥቃቶች ሲሰነዘሩበት ቆይተዋል፡፡ በዚህ ችግር ዋነኛው ተጠቂ ከክልሉ ውጭ ነዋሪ የሆነው ወገናችን ነው። ለዚህ ጥቃት ያበቃው መሰረታዊ መንስኤው ደግሞ የትህነግና መሰል ኃይላት የአማራን ህዝብ በተመለከተ የዘሩት አማራ ጠል ትርክት ሲሆን፤ የዚህ አስተሳሰብ ተሸካሚዎች አማራን ለማጥቃት በትር ሆነው አገልግለዋል። በኢትዮጵያ የመንግሥት ምስረታ ሂደት ከሌሎች ወንድም ሕዝቦች ጋር በመሆን የአንበሳውን ድርሻ የሚይዘው አማራ፣ በኢትዮጵያ ግዛት ሁሉ ሀገሬ ብሎ ለረዥም ዘመናት የኖረ በመሆኑ የህዝባችን አሰፋፈር እና የአኗኗር ዘይቤው ለጠላቶቹ የበለጠ ተጋላጭ አድርጎታል፡፡
የአማራ ህዝብ በኢትዮጵያዊነቱ ጽኑ እምነት ያለው ህዝብ በመሆኑ፤ በየትኛውም የኢትዮጵያ ክልል መኖርና ተዘዋውሮ የመስራትና ሀብት ማፍራት ‘ሕገ-መንግስታዊ መብቴ ነው’ ብሎ ያምናል፡፡በዚህ እምነቱ የተነሳም፤ በሁሉም የአገሪቱ ክልሎች ይኖራል፤ ተዘዋውሮ ለመስራትና ሀብት ለማፍራ የሕይወት ትግል ያደርጋል፡፡ ይሁን እንጅ ትህነግና መሰሎቹ በዘሩት የተዛባ ትርክት የአማራ ህዝብ እረፍት አጥቷል፤ በየወቅቱና በየአካባቢው ይሰደዳል፤ ንብረቱ ይዘረፋል፤ አለፍ ሲልም የቡድን ጥቃት ይፈፀምበታል። ይህ ችግር በድርጅት የውስጥ መተጋገልና በኢትዮጵያ ሕዝቦች የጋራ መስዋዕትነት ትህነግ ከማዕከላዊ ሥልጣኑ ከተነቀለ በኋላ የአማራው መጠቃት በከፋ ሁኔታ ተጠናክሮ ቀጥሏል፡፡ ከሥልጣን ለመነቀሌ የተቃውሞ ኃይል ምንጭ ነው ብሎ የሚያምነውን የአማራ ሕዝብ፣ ከትላንት በቀጠለ ጥላቻው ዛሬም አማራን ማጥቃት የበቀልና የሥልጣን መመለሻ የቀውስ ሃዲድ አድርጎ ይቆጥረዋል።
 
ይህ የሚያሳየው፣ ትህነግ እንደ ድርጅት ህልውናው እስከቀጠለ ድረስ በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ የሚደርሰው መፈናቀል፣ ግድያና ጭፍጨፋ መቀጠሉ አይቀሬ መሆኑን ነው፡፡ ይሄን የምንለው የአማራ ህዝብ በኦሮሚያም ሆነ በሌሎቹ አገራችን አካባቢዎች፤ ዋጋ እየከፈለ ያለው በትህነግ የእጃዙር ጥቃት መሆኑን ከክትትልና መረጃዎች እንዲሁም ከሁኔታ ትንተናዎቻችን ተነስተን ነው። ኦነግ ሸኔም ይሁን ሌሎች ፀረ-ሕዝብ የሆኑ ኃይሎች ያለ ትህግ የፕሮፓጋንዳ፣ የትጥቅና የፋይናንስ ድጋፍ ያን ያክል ለፌደራሉም ሆነ ለክልላዊ መንግሥታቱ አስቸጋሪ ሆነው አማራን ባላፈናቀሉ፣ ባለሰደዱና ባልጨፈጨፉ ነበር፡፡ እንደ ሀገርም ሆነ እንደ አማራ ለገባንበት የጥቃት አዙሪት ምንጩ የመቀሌው ግዞተኛ ቡድን ነው።
በትላንትናው ምሽት በምዕራብ ወለጋ ዞን ጉሊሶ ወረዳ ዘርን መሠረት ያደረገ የአማራን የቡድን ጥቃት መፈፀሙን አረጋግጠናል። የጥቃቱን መጠንና ዝርዝር ሁኔታዎች ከፌዴራሉና ከክልሉ መንግሥት ጋር በመተባበር እያጣራን ሲሆን፤ በዚህ ጭካኔ በተሞላበት ድርጊት የአማራ ህዝብና ድርጅታችን የአማራ ብልጽግና ፓርቲ ክፉኛ አዝኗል፤ ተቆጥቷል፡፡ በመሆኑም ይህ ድርጊት የሚወገዝ ከመሆኑም በላይ አጥፊዎቹ እንደየስራቸው በህግ አግባብ ሊዳኙ ይገባል ብለን እናምናለን፡፡ ስለሆነም ከዚህ በታች የሚከተሉት አካለት ሕገ መንግስታዊ ኃላፊነታቸውን እንዲወጡ እናሳስባለን፦
 
1) የፌደራሉ መንግሥት በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ በየ አካባው እየደረሰ ያለውን ተደጋገሚ ዘር ለይቶ የማጥቃት ወንጀል ዋነኛ የብሔራዊ ደኀንነት አደጋ አድርጎ ሊወስደው ይገባል። ስለሆነም የኢፌዴሪ ብሔራዊ የደኀንነት ምክር ቤት የአደጋውን መጠንና ቀጠናዊ መዘዝ በማጤን ዘርን መሠረት ያደረገው የአማራ ጥቃት በአስቸኳይ እንዲያስቆም፤ ስለ ጥቃቱም ዝርዝር መረጃ ለመላ ኢትዮጵያዊያን እንዲሰጥ፤ በአማራው ጥቃት ላይ በቀጥታም ሆነ በተዘዋዋሪ የተሳተፉ የጥፋት ኃይሎች ላይ ሕጋዊና ተመጣጣኝ እርምጃ እንዲወሰድ በጥብቅ እንጠይቃለን፤
2) የአማራ ህዝብ የሚኖርባችው ክልሎች በተለይም በኦሮሚያ፣ ቤንሻንጉልና በደቡብ ብሔሮች፣ ብሄረሰቦችና ሕዝቦች ብሔራዊ ክልላዊ መንግሥታት የምትገኙ የፖለቲካ አመራሮችና የጸጥታ አካላት፣ እናንተንና የአካባቢውን ወንድም ህዝብ አምነው አገር አለን ብለው፤ ሕግና ሥርዓት አለ በሚል ኢትዮጵያዊ መተማመን ከናንተው ጋር ለዘመናት የኖሩትን የአማራ ተወላጆች ከመቸውም ጊዜ በላይ ጥበቃ እንድታደርጉላቸውና ሕዝባዊ ኃላፊነታችሁን እንድትወጡ እንጠይቃለን፤
 
3) በአማራ ህዝብ ላይ እየደረሰ ያለውን ተከታታይ ጥቃት ከምንጩ ለማድረቅ፤ የችግሩ ዋነኛ መንስኤ አማራን በየ አቅጣጫው በመውጋት በንጹሃን ደም የፖለቲካ ቁማር የሚሰራው የመቀሌው ግዞተኛ የትህነግ ቡድን በመሆኑ፣ ይህ ኃይል የብሔራዊ ደኀንነታችን የስጋት ምንጭ ከመሆን አልፎ የሽብርና የቀውስ ማዕከል ስለሆነ ለኢትዮጵያና ለቀጠናው ዘላቂ ሰላም ሲባል ከመለሳለስና ከመሸከም ፖለቲካ ወጥቶ ለአንዴና ለመጨረሻ ጊዜ ስርአት እንዲያስይዝ ለማድረግ ጊዜው አሁን ስለመሆኑ እናስረግጣለን፤
 
4) የኢትዮጵያ ዘብ የመሆን ሕገ-መንግሥታዊ ተልዕኮ ያለባችሁ የመከላከያ ሠራዊታችን፣ የፌደራል ፖሊስ እና የብሔራዊ መረጃና ደኀንነት አካላት የአማራ ህዝብና ሌሎች ብሔሮች በማንነታቸው ጥቃት እንዳይደርስባቸው ስትከፍሉት የቆያችሁትን መስዋዕትነት መቼም አንዘነጋውም። ዛሬም ከሀገራዊ ለውጡ በተቃራኒ የቆሙ ጸረ-ሕዝብ የሆኑ ኃይሎች አማራውን ዘሩን መሰረት አድርገው ጥቃት እየተፈጸሙበት መሆኑን አውቃችሁ፤ በየአካበቢው ለሚኖረው አማራ ተገቢውን ጥበቃና ድጋፍ በመስጠት፤ ሕገ-መንግስታዊ ተልዕኳችሁን እንድትወጡ በድጋሚ እናሳስባለን፤
 
5) የአማራ ህዝብ፣ ምሁራን፣ የማህበረሰብ አንቂዎችና የፖለቲካ ኃይሎች በሙሉ፦ በህዝባችን ላይ እየደረሰ ያለው ጥቃት የረዥም ጊዜ የተዛባ ትርክት ውጤት መሆኑን በመገንዘብ፤ ችግሩን በዘለቄታ ለመፍታት፣ ለሦስት አስርታት የገጠመንን መዋቅራዊ ማነቆ ለመቅረፍ በሚመጥን ልክ የመፍትሄ ሃሳብ በማመንጨት የበኩላችሁን እንድትወጡና በጋራ በመቆም የአማራ ህዝብ ከተደቀነበት የህልውና ስጋት እንድታደገው ‘የአማራ አንገቱ አንድ ነው’ በሚል ወገናዊ ጥሪያችን እናቅርብላችኋለን፡፡
ከዚህ ጋር ተያይዞም በዘለቄታዊ መፍትሄው ላይ እንደ አማራ ለመምከር በቅርቡ ሁሉን አሳታፊ የሆነ የሕዝብ መድረክ የምናዘጋጅ መሆኑን እንገልጻለን፡፡
 
የአማራን ህዝብ ማህበራዊ እረፍት በመንሳት የራስን ሰላም ማግኘት አይቻልም!
አማራን ዘሩን ለይቶ በማፈናቀልና በመግደል ኢትዮጵያን ማፍረስ አይቻልም!
ክብርና ሞገስ በአማራነታቸው መስዋዕት ለሆኑ ወገኖቻችን!
የአማራ ብልጽግና ፓርቲ!
ጥቅምት 23/2013 ዓ.ም

In a statement it issued today, the Amhara Prosperity Party, the ruling party of Amhara regional state and a part of Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party (PP), called for the National Security Council to consider the targeted attacks against members of the Amhara community in various parts of the country as “a threat to the national security.” The statement also demanded the federal government to give detailed report about these attacks.

In addition, the party accused the TPLF group functioning from Mekelle as playing gamble on the lives of the Amhara people and the root cause of the problem. This group is the source of a threat to the security of the country and a center of chaos. In order to secure regional peace, the time was now to deal with the group “once and for all.” AS

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.