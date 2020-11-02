KILLING OF CIVILIANS IN WEST WOLLEGA, GULISO WEREDA & GOV’T REACTIONS

የአማራ ብልጽግና ፓርቲ!

ጥቅምት 23/2013 ዓ.ም

In a statement it issued today, the Amhara Prosperity Party, the ruling party of Amhara regional state and a part of Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party (PP), called for the National Security Council to consider the targeted attacks against members of the Amhara community in various parts of the country as “a threat to the national security.” The statement also demanded the federal government to give detailed report about these attacks.

In addition, the party accused the TPLF group functioning from Mekelle as playing gamble on the lives of the Amhara people and the root cause of the problem. This group is the source of a threat to the security of the country and a center of chaos. In order to secure regional peace, the time was now to deal with the group “once and for all.” AS