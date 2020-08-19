kijibni PP achuma isaan biraa odeeffannoo dhufeen saaxilameera.
“Namoota miseensa WBO 32 hidhannoo guutuu waliin harka kennatan jedhaman sun hundi isaanii qotee bulaa Godina Gujii Lixaa Aanaa Galaanaa Ganda Ergensaa jedhamu irraa ji’a Tokko dura shanee qalabdan jedhamnii erga gidirfamanii booda torban tokko dura leenjii(taaddisoo)jedhamuu mana barumsaa tooree keessatti kennameefii diraamaa hojjetan malee WBO miti namoota kana keessaa namooti 5 bulchinsa ganda ergansaa m/murtii Aanaa Galaanaatti himatanii waan itti murteeffataniif haarii dhaan warra qabamanii hidhamanii dha.”
Share godhaa sobashee kana uummati haa baruu.
Some soldiers were saying ‘we are protecting Amharas’ and ‘we are protecting Christians’ when they killed and jailed over the last three days in East and South East Oromiyaa. One can absolutely see the ethnic and religious nature of their attack on the Oromo. They profile people according to ethnicity and religion, they attack one and ”protect” the other. This is a recipe for the future disaster.
