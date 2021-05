Key developments in Benishangul Gumuz & Oromia regions of Ethiopia

A full-scale humanitarian crisis is unfolding as thousands of refugees flee violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Refugees are in immediate need of:

“I personally don’t give a damn if the U.S. government issues an entry ban on me. We should not hesitate to head to the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa in millions and burn their flag.”

~ A statement by Andargachew Tsige in reaction to the recent media note by the US State department demanding ceasefire in Tigray. The Prime Minister’s ally claims the United States and Europe are trampling on Ethiopia’s sovereignty. It’s a pity that he pontificates about statements but turns a blind eye to Eritrean and Sudanese forces running roughshod on Ethiopian soil.