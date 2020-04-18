Kenya to evacuate citizens in China at own cost: Embassy

In Summary

One of the conditions issued said only Kenyans will be evacuated as long as they can pay their own ticket.

In addition, those Kenyans will have to prove they are free of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which means they will have to be certified by Chinese medical authorities.

(nation)—The Kenyan government has asked its nationals living in China and willing to be evacuated at own cost to file their contact details as soon as possible.

Officials at the Kenyan Embassy in Beijing issued a notice on Friday asking anyone ready to buy a ticket out of China to send their information via an online platform to be helped out of the country, via Guangzhou, the commercial city in the southern Guangdong province.

Once they are flown out of the country, they will also be forced into quarantine for 14 days, upon landing in Nairobi.

“If you are ready to travel under these conditions, fill the above QR code so that the bio data reaches the Embassy immediately,” said a notice sent out to the Kenyan community in China.

“Please note that the departure will be from Guangzhou on a date to be determined immediately the above information is availed (sic). Kenyans with questions were told to inquire from Mr Kimani Waweru, the deputy head of Mission in Beijing on +86600690463.

By AGGREY MUTAMBO





