Kenya Army Engineers Brigade Combat Smuggling Ring & Militia Along Border with Ethiopia

written by David Goldman

(intelligencebriefs)-A Unit of the Kenya Army (Kenya Defence Forces) KDF Engineers Brigade, conducted an operation in Moyale border town targeting members of a Garre ethnic militia that provides logistics to smugglers and human trafficking rings. Smuggling of contraband, drugs/narcotics and human trafficking has been rife in the area whereas the gangs exploit the porous border corridor to smuggle goods, arms, narcotics, and traffic humans.

The militia attacked construction workers digging a trench along the border line to stop them from crossing to and from Ethiopia and Kenya. Kenya Army troops from the Engineers Brigade conducted a counter operation.

The Ethiopian Government is digging a trench along the common border with Kenya to stymie the illegal trade. The strategy will help both countries benefit from revenues collected at the Moyale common border point. Both countries lose hundreds of millions worth of revenue besides facing a worsening border security crisis. Human traffickers have been exploiting the border to smuggle thousands of Ethiopians to South Africa and beyond. An agreement between the two countries to clamp down on these illegal activities saw Ethiopia commit its resources to preempt the threat.

#Kenya #Ethiopia:Diplomatic sources told AS there was a minor exchange of fire b/n local militia & KDF in #Moyale over the digging of trenches to block movmnts in th fight against #COVID19.Tension rose after 1 person was injured. Elders meeting local militia today to ease tension — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) April 1, 2020