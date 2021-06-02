Kello is lit! Millions of Oromo people stand with you! Keep up the good work! Thank you – Kichuu.
Galatoomi Kello. Galatoomi Kiyyaa
#KelloMedia, diinni yoo si faarse, sirraa fagaanna! Diinni gaafa sitti duultu garuu sitti dhiyaanna; sirraa qolanna!
Akkuma ABO, Akkuma WBO!
The saga about #PMAbiy leaked recording on #election «procedures» is continuing, as #KelloMedia reasserts the clip is genuine. Now, BBC us also commenting on it. | Ethiopia – BBC News https://t.co/4VG9HTQKYK
— Kjetil Tronvoll (@KjetilTronvoll) June 2, 2021
