KEFI Readies Launch of Tulu Kapi Gold Project Despite War in Ethiopia

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

(Marketwatch)—KEFI Gold & Copper PLC said Friday that it is now preparing for the launch of its Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia.

The AIM-listed miner said the site remains quiet despite the security situation elsewhere in the country, as the closest conflicts are several hundred kilometers away.