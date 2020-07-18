Keeping political prisoners in Solitary confinement and dark basements

July 18, 2020

Keeping political prisoners in Solitary confinement and dark basements are not the characteristics of democratic government let alone the winner of Noble Peace Prize! #freejawarmohammed #freebekelegerba #freeallpoliticalprisoners

Yadesa Bojia

Ilaali Gootota keenya Ilmaan Sabaa Jawweef baqqee

የአመጽ ፖለቲካ በኢትዮጽያ/07/18/2020].

