Keeping political prisoners in Solitary confinement and dark basements are not the characteristics of democratic government let alone the winner of Noble Peace Prize! #freejawarmohammed #freebekelegerba #freeallpoliticalprisoners
Ilaali Gootota keenya Ilmaan Sabaa Jawweef baqqee
የአመጽ ፖለቲካ በኢትዮጽያ/07/18/2020].
What is this newly-found affection & chumminess b/n #Ethiopia|n establishment media, govt owned or otherwise, and Derg-era military generals?
Are we listening to these fascist voices for advice in matters regarding national security, rule of law, human rights, reconciliation? pic.twitter.com/3Wdp1bmABo
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) July 18, 2020
Be the first to comment