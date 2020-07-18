Keeping political prisoners in Solitary confinement and dark basements

Yadesa Bojia

Ilaali Gootota keenya Ilmaan Sabaa Jawweef baqqee





What is this newly-found affection & chumminess b/n #Ethiopia|n establishment media, govt owned or otherwise, and Derg-era military generals?

Are we listening to these fascist voices for advice in matters regarding national security, rule of law, human rights, reconciliation? pic.twitter.com/3Wdp1bmABo

