Joy Ledamo as Kennedy Kawanda: Demeke Mekonnen like Meles Zenawi.

The Zambian Kenned Kawunda (KK) known for holding white net was the slogan they heard when they overthrown the government after speaking on the establishment of EPA. One country____Ethiopia One leader _____ Mengistu The generation of those days will remember.

Similarly, at the first conference of prosperity (foundation) the Sidama’s honorable Mr. Desta Ledamo (by the way father and son are similar to Kawanda) was given a chance to give a suggestion for presidency. They have started saying Dr. Abiy Ahmed is the one I ask for to run for presidency. Many books have been written about them, many films have been made. Because the whole Ethiopian people and the whole world know them, they forgot the freedom we are breathing now because they brought us their lives with a belt……………. And it will continue as long as it is.

On the other hand, every 5 years election comes, foreign journalists ask him when is Meles Zenawi going to resign, I am ready to resign from my position. I’m tired of it. But my party used to laugh at them because EPRDF forced me to stay in power.

I want to say that I am satisfied with the comment that Mr. Demekem gave when he was elected as the second first president of their party. But I would have said it earlier that I have been telling my friends of prosperity and our great congress to accept the decision. And since the congregation has chosen me, I am ready to serve by Abiy’s actions, by a bright journey, by the great Adam and Adam’s way.

As it has been said that history repeats itself, like prosperity, glory and similar beautiful words and hopes, there are issues that similar to EPA and prosperity.

Apart from being led by the colonels, both party meetings were spent millions of birr in Tigray and Oromia when millions of people are starving, the economy is in a time where the people are suffering from the war, the people are burning their lives. May God bring down peace for the sake of his people not like his leaders. Dandana Bafkane