Journalist Yassin Juma of Kenya had a court hearing yesterday and this photo of him was taken after the session before he was whisked away by the military.

During the court hearing, the judge granted the police another 8 days to do the “investigation” since they have no evidence to charge him.

What’s with this 8 days they keep asking for every court appearance?

Yassin is being held incommunicado with little to no access to legal counsel and I wonder why the Kenyan Embassy in Ethiopia is unable to facilitate his release. #FreeYassinJuma #journalismMatters #JournalismIsNotACrime