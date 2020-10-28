Jawar Mohammed’s statement at Federal Court yesterday.
#OGN_Ergaa_Obbo #Hundeessaa_Boonsaa_irraa
Qaama biyya bulchaa jirra jedhanif
Baqqalaa Garbaa, Jawaar Mahaamad, Haamzaa Booranaa fi hidhamtoonni siyaasaa biroon ajjeechaa #mucaakoo keessaa harka akka hin qabne bareecheen beeka. Mootummaan faayidaa siyaasa isaaf jedhee maqaa #mucaakootiin namoota kana dararaa waan jiruuf, jarreen kun hatattamaan mana hidhaatii yoo hin baane nama mucaakoo ajjeese nan saaxila; ummataafis nan ibsa. Du’aan na adabu yoo ta’es, bakka mucaakoon deema.
”Osoo beeknuu huuba waliin” jette sareen.
#Nageenyi biyyatti akka hin boorofneef jedheeni malee nama #mucaakoo ajjeesen wallaalee miti. Nama mucaa ajjeessee fi ajjeesise nan beeka
So, the govt and it’s security forces are openly admitting of extrajudicial killings of suspects so casually that ‘they took action against certain individuals suspected of their connection with…’? pic.twitter.com/x1DmB1d7kM
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) October 27, 2020
Obboo Lencho Leta once said: ‘when they [Northerners] praise me l know I did something wrong bc they only praise you when you sell out your pple.’ And I assume the endless praise is for Mustafa’s leveraging of our people’s century-old demand for self-determination for his career. https://t.co/OdlixvZL3A
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) October 27, 2020
Yoosan Getahuun Hikki Goota New Ethiopian Oromo Music
እውነቱ ይህ ነው ምንም አይነት ዋስትና ሊሰጠን የሚችል መንግስት ያለንም። #ለመግደልና ለማሰር ነው የተደራጁት። – https://t.co/6VtWlE6erj pic.twitter.com/VMDdzFxkNe
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) October 27, 2020
Be the first to comment