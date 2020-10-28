Jawar Mohammed’s statement at Federal Court yesterday.

“My sister has nothing to do with my case. She was targeted and her shop was robbed by security forces just because she is my sister. Additionally, those with the last name Siraj all across Oromia are also being targeted and their bank accounts remain frozen. Similarly, other wealthy individuals who were also close to me are being punished for simply socializing with me. If eating or drinking with me is a crime and puts people in jail or gets them punished in some other way, then those who are leading this country and imprisoned me should also be jailed or punished too. There are no other individuals who ate and drank with me more than them.”

“Those who are in government power come and go, every system passes, yet those who serve in the judiciary will continue on. Should we be in power tomorrow, you will continue to serve in the justice system. That’s why we urge you to do the right thing and to fulfill your outmost duty in the best way possible.”