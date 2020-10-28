Jawar Mohammed’s statement at Federal Court yesterday.

October 28, 2020

“My sister has nothing to do with my case. She was targeted and her shop was robbed by security forces just because she is my sister. Additionally, those with the last name Siraj all across Oromia are also being targeted and their bank accounts remain frozen. Similarly, other wealthy individuals who were also close to me are being punished for simply socializing with me. If eating or drinking with me is a crime and puts people in jail or gets them punished in some other way, then those who are leading this country and imprisoned me should also be jailed or punished too. There are no other individuals who ate and drank with me more than them.”
“Those who are in government power come and go, every system passes, yet those who serve in the judiciary will continue on. Should we be in power tomorrow, you will continue to serve in the justice system. That’s why we urge you to do the right thing and to fulfill your outmost duty in the best way possible.”

የእህቴ ጉዳይ ምንም ከኔ ጋር የማይገናኝ ነገር ነው። የኔ እህት ስለሆነች ብቻ ያለጥፋቷ የንግድ ሱቋ በመንግስት ፀጥታ ሀይሎች ተዘረፈ። ንብረቷ በመኪና ተጭኖ ተወሰደ። በተጨማሪ ደግሞ የአባታቸው ስም ከኔ አባት ጋር ተመሳሳይ – ሲራጅ ስለሆነ ብቻ ኦሮሚያ ውስጥ እየታደኑ የባንክ ሂሳባቸው ታግዶባቸዋል።
ከኔ ጋራ ማህበራዊ ግነኙት ስለነበራቸወው ብቻ ተዋቂ ሰዎች እና ባለሀብቶች እየታሰሩ ነው። ከኔ ጋር መብላትና መጠጣት ወንጀል ሆኖ የሚያሳስርና የሚያስቀጣ ከሆነ እኔ ያሰሩኝና ሥልጣን ያሉት ሰዎች መታሰር እና መቀጣት አሉባቸው። አሁን ሥልጣን ካሉት ሰዎች በላይ ከኔ ጋር የበላና የጠጣ ቅርርብ ያለው ማንም የለም።
የመንግስትን ስልጣን የተቆናጠጠው ገዢው ቡድን ነገ ይቀየራል። የትኛውም ስርዓትም ያልፋል። እናንተ የፍትህ አካላት ግን ምንጊዜም ለሰው ልጅ ፍትህን የምትሰጡ ሆናችሁ ትቀጥላላችሁ። እኛም ነገ ስልጣን ብንይዝ እናንተ የፍትህ ውሳኔን ለመስጠት እዚሁ ትሆናላችሁ። ስለሆነም እውነተኛ የፍትህን ውሳኔ ከእናንተ እንሻለን። እናንተም ለፍትህና ለፍትህ ብቻ ስሩ።
 

Qaama biyya bulchaa jirra jedhanif

Baqqalaa Garbaa, Jawaar Mahaamad, Haamzaa Booranaa fi hidhamtoonni siyaasaa biroon ajjeechaa #mucaakoo keessaa harka akka hin qabne bareecheen beeka. Mootummaan faayidaa siyaasa isaaf jedhee maqaa #mucaakootiin namoota kana dararaa waan jiruuf, jarreen kun hatattamaan mana hidhaatii yoo hin baane nama mucaakoo ajjeese nan saaxila; ummataafis nan ibsa. Du’aan na adabu yoo ta’es, bakka mucaakoon deema.
”Osoo beeknuu huuba waliin” jette sareen.
#Nageenyi biyyatti akka hin boorofneef jedheeni malee nama #mucaakoo ajjeesen wallaalee miti. Nama mucaa ajjeessee fi ajjeesise nan beeka

