Jawar Mohammed: Top Ethiopia opposition figure ‘proud’ of terror charge

He had been charged before, while living in exile in the US, for his work with the OMN, but the charges were dropped when reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April 2018.

In court, Mr Jawar accused the government of locking up anyone they suspected of being a strong opponent in the next election. He said the authorities had seen that his party, the Oromo Federalist Congress, was more popular than the governing Prosperity Party.

Elections were due to take place in August but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A former ally of Mr Abiy, Mr Jawar has criticised the Nobel Peace Prize winner for not having done enough to address the long-felt grievances of the Oromo people, which they both belong to.

He came to office promising an end to decades of authoritarian rule, but this case along with other arrests have led some to accuse the government of harking back to its old methods.