Jawaar Mohammad Maal Keessa Jira? Waa’e Hidhamtoota Siyaasaa Maal Godhu Qabna?
A report from Addis:
Kaliti prison, where Jewar & Bekele Gerba are imprisoned, encircled by Eritrean security force.
Mass arrest of Oromo and Somali youth. Detainees – including doctors – have been taken to unknown prisons
OMN_Duula Dirqamaa fi Haala Hidhamtoota Siyaasaa Nov 5 2021
When Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive against regional forces in Tigray on on 4 November 2020, he vowed the fighting would be over in weeks.
A year on, the conflict has escalated and spread. So why is Ethiopia still at war with itself? pic.twitter.com/AYy8nRpKpe
Government soldiers in Sinana, Bale, Oromia restrain weeping mothers attempting to retrieve their sons being forcibly taken to fight for Abiy. Its no wonder the ENDF soldiers run from battle or give themselves up. #Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/gqS0GPVRxc
Today, I’m introducing bipartisan legislation with @SenatorMenendez and @SenatorRisch to punish actors that continue to fuel violence, violate human rights, and undermine a democratic, peaceful, and unified Ethiopia. https://t.co/EioFzoPMOZ
