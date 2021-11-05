Jawaar Mohammad Maal Keessa Jira? Waa’e Hidhamtoota Siyaasaa Maal Godhu Qabna?

Kaliti prison, where Jewar & Bekele Gerba are imprisoned, encircled by Eritrean security force. Mass arrest of Oromo and Somali youth. Detainees – including doctors – have been taken to unknown prisons

OMN_Duula Dirqamaa fi Haala Hidhamtoota Siyaasaa Nov 5 2021

When Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive against regional forces in Tigray on on 4 November 2020, he vowed the fighting would be over in weeks.

A year on, the conflict has escalated and spread. So why is Ethiopia still at war with itself? pic.twitter.com/AYy8nRpKpe

— BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) November 4, 2021