Japan FINALLY starts talks over postponing Tokyo 2020 Olympics after weeks of denials as officials admit 'we are making alternative plan

Japan is making preparations to delay the 2020 Olympic Games, reports claim

Organisers have rejected rumours that it will be scuppered by the coronavirus

Now sources say contingency plans are being drawn up in case of postponement

The Olympic flame arrived in Miyagi on Friday as speculation of a delay ramps up

(dailymail)–Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have finally begun making preparations to postpone the Games this summer, reports claim.

The biggest global sporting event, which is only held every four years, has been plunged into doubt as the coronavirus pandemic brings sport across the globe to a standstill. Euro 2020 has already been pushed back until next year and other summer events such as Wimbledon look increasingly unlikely to happen.

But Japanese officials and International Olympics chief Thomas Bach have long been insistent that their Games will go ahead on July 24, despite the ever escalating crisis.

An official source close to the organising committee has now admitted, however, that discussions are underway to delay Tokyo 2020, with various plans and timeframes already being drawn up.

