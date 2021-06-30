Jaal Dawud maal keessa akka jiru fi TPLF Lola dhaabuuf fedhiin qabu jechuu
Odduu Injifanoo Waranii Bilsumaa Oromo Tarkanfii Lalesaa Warana Ethiopia Iratii Fudhatee Kan Oromo g
ወገኑን የከዳ እኮ ለማንም አይበጅም!
ወገኑን የከዳ ሲከስር ማየት አስደሳች ነዉ፤ ለሌላዋም መቀጣጫ ነዋ!
አብይ አህመድ በትግራይ ላይ ጦርነት ከከፈተ በኋላ ባለፈዉ የካቲት ወር ላይ አረጋዊ በርሄ “ከአዲስ መረጃ” ጋር ባደረገዉ ቃለ ምልልስ እንዲህ ብሎ ነበር
“የመጨረሻ ቀብራቸዉ ነዉ የቀረዉ እንጂ እንደ ፖለቲካዊ ሃይል፣ እንደ ድርጅት ያንሰራራሉ ወይም ይንቀሳቀሳሉ ብሎ ማሰብ አይቻልም!”
ዞሮ ዞሮ አረጋዊ በርሄ አሁን ትግራይን እንዲች ብሎ አይረግጥም፣ እንደቋመጠ ቀረ!
ከንቱ ምኞቱ ይኸዉ ተጨናግፏል!
አብይ አህመድም ያሰብነዉ አልተሳካም አርፈሀ እዚሁ ቁጭ፣ እሱም ከተሳካ እያለዉ ነዉ!
Students who were studying at Raya University of Maychew have graduated from the University of Amhara region after they felt ‘ heavy fear ‘ and passed to the side of Woldiya ‘ in Amhara region.
These students were most of the Amhara ethnic group and they were afraid to revenge from the Tigray force that took place in that district.
Sabir ali ‘ ogadenia media Bahar-Dar.
Be the first to comment