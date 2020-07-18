Itti mudi qeerroo: Qe’ee ofii diiganii, ganda namaa irra deemuun kajeeltummaa dha.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, arrived in Asmara in mid morning hours today for a working visit to the country. President Isaias Afwerki accorded warm welcome to the Prime Minister and his delegation on arrival at Asmara International Airport pic.twitter.com/BQXP7a1xxD

The two leaders will discuss further consolidation of the warm bilateral ties between the two countries as well as enhancement of regional cooperation. The Prime Minister is accompanied by State Minister Ambassador Redwan Hussein and Speaker of Parliament Mr. Tagesse Chaffo. pic.twitter.com/JyWo376SR9

