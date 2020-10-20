It’s very disgraceful, even in PP/OPDO’s own mediocre standard, that they’d build a statue of Haacee mounted on a pony (or some mule), not a horse as his stature & legacy require it.

First, they dishonored his legacy by banning a state/national funeral. Now this! Stupid PP/OPDO!!!



― Michael Bassey Johnson “Intelligence arouses fear and respect, the lack of it keeps one on the narrow minded road of disrespect, stupidity and inferiority complex.” Kaadireen qufte wal ajjeesu jalqabde. Kaadireen qufte Wallaggaa keessa qofa mimil’achaa sochoti, baayyee hin dubbattu. Kan ijoollee fi haadholi ajjeestu fi ajjeesistu kan hojii ishii argatti. Qufni kaadiree Neonafxanyaa Arsi fi Harargee hanga darbe.