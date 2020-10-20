It’s very disgraceful, even in PP/OPDO’s own mediocre standard, that they’d build a statue of Haacee mounted on a pony (or some mule), not a horse as his stature & legacy require it.
First, they dishonored his legacy by banning a state/national funeral. Now this! Stupid PP/OPDO!!!
“Intelligence arouses fear and respect, the lack of it keeps one on the narrow minded road of disrespect, stupidity and inferiority complex.”
Naqamtetti Humnoonni Naga-eegumsaa Lama Ajjeesamuun Himame
Itti gaafatamaan waajirichaa Obbo Tasammaa Mul’ataa, “magaalaa Naqamtee ganda Calalaqii jedhamutti miseensi Poolisii idilee tokkoofi humni addaa tokko hojiidhaaf bahanii, dhukaasa qaamota hin beekamnerraa itti banameen ajjeefaman,” jedhan.
Itti gaafatamaan waajjira Bulchiinsaafi Nageenyaa magaalaa Naqamtee gama isaaniin namni bakka dhukaasni itti baname ture tokkos dhawamee madaa’ee jira, jedhanii, namichi qorannaadhaaf akka hidhamu taasifamuu dubbatan.
“WBO faana Hiriiruun Bilisummaaf of Qopheessuudha”
