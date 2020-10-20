It’s very disgraceful, even in PP/OPDO’s own mediocre standard!

October 20, 2020
It’s very disgraceful, even in PP/OPDO’s own mediocre standard, that they’d build a statue of Haacee mounted on a pony (or some mule), not a horse as his stature & legacy require it.
First, they dishonored his legacy by banning a state/national funeral. Now this! Stupid PP/OPDO!!!
“Intelligence arouses fear and respect, the lack of it keeps one on the narrow minded road of disrespect, stupidity and inferiority complex.”
― Michael Bassey Johnson

Kaadireen qufte wal ajjeesu jalqabde. Kaadireen qufte Wallaggaa keessa qofa mimil’achaa sochoti, baayyee hin dubbattu. Kan ijoollee fi haadholi ajjeestu fi ajjeesistu kan hojii ishii argatti. Qufni kaadiree Neonafxanyaa Arsi fi Harargee hanga darbe.

Naqamtetti Humnoonni Naga-eegumsaa Lama Ajjeesamuun Himame

Hoospitala Naqamtee (suuraa faayilii)

Itti gaafatamaan waajirichaa Obbo Tasammaa Mul’ataa, “magaalaa Naqamtee ganda Calalaqii jedhamutti miseensi Poolisii idilee tokkoofi humni addaa tokko hojiidhaaf bahanii, dhukaasa qaamota hin beekamnerraa itti banameen ajjeefaman,” jedhan.

Itti gaafatamaan waajjira Bulchiinsaafi Nageenyaa magaalaa Naqamtee gama isaaniin namni bakka dhukaasni itti baname ture tokkos dhawamee madaa’ee jira, jedhanii, namichi qorannaadhaaf akka hidhamu taasifamuu dubbatan.

“WBO faana Hiriiruun Bilisummaaf of Qopheessuudha”
Dhaamsa kan walif qooda!

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.