‘It’s a day off’: wiretaps show Mediterranean migrants were left to die

“It’s a day off. It’s a holiday here. But I can try to help,” Abdalsamad told the official. “Perhaps we can be there tomorrow.”

Later that day Abdalsamad claimed that his men had saved many of the stricken migrants. According to data compiled by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), by the end of the weekend, 126 people had died.

In February of that year, Europe had ceded responsibility for overseeing Mediterranean rescue operations to Libya as part of a deal struck between Italy and Libya aimed at reducing migrant flows across the sea.

The conversation, recorded by prosecutors in Sicily investigating sea rescue charities for alleged complicity in people-smuggling, lays bare the indifference of individuals on the Libyan side to the plight of migrants and to international law.

It is one of several revelations from the transcripts of wiretaps on Libyan coastguard officials’ phones, contained in a leaked 30,000-page file produced by Italian prosecutors that has been seen by the Guardian.

The revelations are being published as part of a joint investigation by the Guardian, the Italian public broadcaster Rai News and the Domani newspaper. They appear to show that Italian authorities knew that Libyan authorities were either unwilling or incapable of looking after migrant boats at sea, even as Italy launched investigations into the role of nongovernmental organisation boats at sea that prevented NGOs from carrying out private rescue operations.

Between 22 and 27 March 2017, hundreds of people who had set off from Sabratha in Libya requested aid from the Italian maritime rescue coordination centre. The transcripts show that Italian officials attempted to contact Abdalsamad and at least two other officials a number of times, but often the “result was negative”. The Italian authorities eventually lost contact with the dinghies. On 29 March the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed the deaths of 146 people, including children and many pregnant women.

On 24 May 2017, two boats that had left Libya carrying hundreds of people started taking in water and one capsized. The people on board contacted the Italian coastguard, which called Abdalsamad 55 times without receiving a reply. Thirty-three people died, according to the UNHCR.

In a restricted 2018 report by Operation Sophia, the European mission to fight illegal immigration, which has been seen by the Guardian, officials wrote that “reporting by Libyan Coast Guard it is not yet at a consistently acceptable standard” and that “the lack of feedback provided by the Joint Operation Room continues to be an issue”. The report highlighted “a critical infrastructure situation (limited communication systems, power supply, telephones and personal computers)” and said the situation was “further adversely conditioned by a limited presence of personnel with insufficient language (English) skills”.



For years Libyan authorities have been accused of intercepting dinghies and returning people to detention centres in Libya, where aid agencies say they suffer torture and abuse.