Itoophiyaaf Eertiraan waraana isaanii walitti makuuf akka jiran himame

“No Withdrawal But a Change of Uniform”

THREAD: An agreement was made by @AbiyAhmedAli and @PAfwerki which called for the partial integration of #Eritrean forces into the #ENDF. Financed by #Ethiopia, it would also involve a change of Eritrean troops into Ethiopian uniforms. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/CzNu0wTQO5

— Yonas Nigussie (@Yonigussie) March 29, 2021