October 6, 2020

It is not the first time we saw a failing administration forcing the civil servants and students to parade in the streets and show their support and love for the limbing administration. What happened in Degahbur today reminds us the 11th hour of former TPLF regime and their Stooge Abdi Iley’ s era. Poor Degahbur, we feel sorry for my People!

Somali Region News

Juweyria Nail it again!
Ma arkin meel deegaanka Soomalida ka baxsan oo banaanbax lagu taagerayo Prosperity Party (PP) lagu qabtay. Dadkeena maxaa kadeeday?

Prosperity Party’s lack of political legitimacy to continue governing Ethiopia is one of the most fiercely debated issues in the country. Meanwhile Somali leaders are using their citizens as cheerleaders to display their support for a failed political project. Why parade your people for a cause that is of no benefit to them, and which you have no real faith in yourselves?

I hope Wardher, Godey, Fiiq and other towns do not participate in this circus.

