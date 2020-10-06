It is not the first time we saw a failing administration forcing the civil servants and students to parade in the streets and show their support and love for the limbing administration. What happened in Degahbur today reminds us the 11th hour of former TPLF regime and their Stooge Abdi Iley’ s era. Poor Degahbur, we feel sorry for my People!
Prosperity Party’s lack of political legitimacy to continue governing Ethiopia is one of the most fiercely debated issues in the country. Meanwhile Somali leaders are using their citizens as cheerleaders to display their support for a failed political project. Why parade your people for a cause that is of no benefit to them, and which you have no real faith in yourselves?
I hope Wardher, Godey, Fiiq and other towns do not participate in this circus.
Does HoF approve a #PP sponsored plan that cramps together a number of zones in clear disregard for thr people in those zones’ demand for self-determination while at the same time dismissing the #Wolleita people’s demand for statehood? https://t.co/RqwfYu0OIu
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) October 6, 2020
