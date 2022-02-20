“It is not expected that Oromia will live in agreement with Serbs if Tigray is gone” Have a night thinking we are Written by Dandana Bafkane It has been written repeatedly in history that the Serbs «stay like us» that the Eritrean separated from Ethiopia. Even though the name «Serb» has been changed for their security, if we are told to talk about white people, the Serbs say they are the forces of unity and the forces gathered at that root are known.

When Italy was defeated from Africa, when all its colonies lost their freedom, Eritrea raised a war between Ethiopia and Eritrea. After the United Nations intervened and agreed, Eritrea had its own parliament and flag in the federation, it was decided in 1951.

After 10 years, the king doesn’t need a federation just for you, the federation system doesn’t go with the royal regime, like the rest of the states, you have cancelled the federation’s status by saying “stay like us” This is why a war started. Eritrea became a free country after 30 years of war.

Tigray is slowly moving towards its freedom due to the concept of “stay in like us” like Eritrea. Among the 5 points that Tigray will not negotiate, it has been said that the people of Tigray have self-determination (Referendum). Tigray won’t be like the 7th king who decided to extend his reign according to the constitution. Even though there are many things that have been planned for the war, the main reason is that you can’t make a choice, rather because they didn’t accept the order saying “stay like us”

Just like the Eritrean war, in the Tigray war, the Oromo, Somali, Wolayta, Kambataw, Sidama, all nations and nationalities stood beside the serbs and defeated Tigray. In neighboring countries Eritrea and Republic of Somalia soldiers were beaten by drones by UAE, Turkey, China and Iran.

Truth, Eritrea that was separated from Ethiopia to speak the truth is not as pushed as Tigray. The crime of rape and death penalty has not been committed like Tigray. The war of a dobo was not done by inviting foreign forces.

The Cuban Army Chief J/L Ochowa has said that they won’t participate in the Eritrea war because they won’t take part in the Eritrean war. The Yemen gunmen who entered Ethiopia before Cuba were not parted with the Somali army but in Eritrea war.

Let me mention one example for this from what I have heard and read. The gunmen who worked with Cuba during the Eastern War were the first ones to shoot Spanish in Spanish. When the war of the east ended, they were moving north, they were firing guns in Spanish.

One day J/L Ochoa the commander of the Cuban army will go to the front to assess the war in the north. BM 21 gun OP (Observation Post) was watching the battle in the battlefield and the one who shot the BM in Spanish language. A la derecha ocho grados, A la izquierda cinco grados (to the left 8 degree, to the right 5 degree) you will hear him setting the rocket on the target. Mekonnu did that not to please the general but because Shabiya and TPLF used it as a code because they don’t hear the language.

J/L Ochowam when he heard this, he was angry that Cuba has participated in the war between the North and the other, he has given a strict order not to shoot in Spanish. But the current government has used South Sudan army, UAE, Turkey, Iran and China drones to fight its own Oromo and Tigray people.

War with each other, inviting foreign invaders and destroying their own people is a violation of the constitution given by the name of power. This is a crime of treason. Tigray is slowly moving towards its freedom by saying Ethiopia will not collapse because of this.

An interview given by politician Yared Tibebu recently said that it is not expected that Oromia will live in agreement with Serbs if he went to Tigray. The Oromo people are the people who have suffered more than Eritrea and Tigray for the past 150 years. So even today, it is not expected that he will live forever with an arrogant force that sees you as a drunkard citizen. Tigray’s history scholar teacher Gebre Kidan Desta has once said that the unity of Ethiopian nations and nationalities is a strong force. Guta Bulcha Hunde