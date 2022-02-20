It has been reported that the commander of the Amhara region special forces of the B/General Tefera has been arrested.

After being suspected of murder of Amhara region officials, he was accused of being arrested and appointed as the commander of the Amhara region special forces and fanos for the past two years, he was told that he had a key participation in the war by organizing Amhara special forces and Fanos. The president’s security has been removed from his power. As an advisor. It is known that they are saying they will not accept even if they are assigned to work.