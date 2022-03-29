It has been heard that Oromia general court and ONN journalists who are in the prison of the police directing prison after 4 months and 14 days.

(SQ – March 29,2022)

OLF agents and ONN journalists are 17 people who are in jail of the police directors of Sebeta town. After 4 months and 14 days, today which means March 29,2022 or 20,2014 in the court of Oromia, the source of SQ told us that they were trying to block the accusation of the government on power.

Journalist Dassu Dula, Bikila Amanu and Dachasa Wertu we have told that they are in the news.

Bilxgina government has released a sentence on the case after imprisonment for 4 months and 14 days. According to the law of the country, a person should have to come to court within 48 hours after he is under control. However, Bilxginna himself is breaking the law of the nation and torturing political prisoners. The general court of Oromia has made an appointment with ONN agents and journalists on March 29,2014 A.L.

