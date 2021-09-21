It has been announced that there are still closed roads in Sudan. KMN :- September 21/2021 It has been announced that the army led by Major Abdel Baki in Eastern Sudan has been controlled by the Sudanese army. Reports indicated that the soldiers who are led by M / J Abdel Baki who are part of the crude test have controlled the country’s army in East Sudan. It has been announced that the soldiers have held the roads and the national radio and television station were trying to control the country. It has been said that the station would have stopped the regular broadcast and released different national content songs.

The bridge that connects Omdurman from the capital city of Khartoum is now closed.

′′ Sudan has shared a risk of division, this is the truth ′′ – Even though Abdela Hamdok the coup attempt is under control. The speaker of the country’s sovereignty has spoken this to Al-Hiin Arabic.

The spokesman Mohammed Feki Suleiman who said that the change that Sudanese people brought should come out and wait for the change, and the revolution has become a winner.

Yet the trial continues and reports indicate that there are still issues under the military’s control. There has been violence in the eastern parts of the country recently. Her age was woken up by Beja tribe members. The ethnic group members have closed the road that is found in East Sudan with other parts of the country. Different medias are reporting that the Beja tribe members live behind the state that is the beginning of protest.

The main road has been closed following the call of Beja tribe members called Beja general council. The road to Port Sudan and Suwakin port is closed in three places including Redsi State and OSIF road that connects with Egypt has been blocked. In addition to Red C state, it has been reported that it has been closed in two places and three places in Gedarif. KMN Kush Media Network