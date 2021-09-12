Isaias Afwerki and IGAD could not save Abiy Ahmed! Therefore ECOWAS????

“ECOWAS’ reputation for upholding democratic norms is facing strain as a growing number of West African leaders alter rules to consolidate power and resist stepping down at the end of their mandated terms.” Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

Abiy Ahmed might have located his likes in West Africa.

Abiy Ahmed has visited 4 west African leaders since last year, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Conakry, Senegal, Ghana and 4 African leaders within a week last week. But why has he focused on west African leaders this time around?

Poor liar King! Is he lobbying for ECOWAS assistance?

But Has ECOWAS made West Africa a safer place in the first place?

Boko Haram is active since 2002 in Nigeria

How many Coups d’état have we witnessed in west Africa in recent years?

Mali: coup d’état of August 18, 2020, President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita was overthrown

Guinea, Conakry: On 5 September 2021, President of Guinea Alpha Condé was dethroned

Mali: Active armed conflict

Can ECOWAS save the much hungry and bloodsucker dictator Abiy Ahmed then?

To be seen!