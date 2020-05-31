Is this a warning shot for አብዩት ካሳዬ በላይነህ(Abiy Ahmed Ali) ? The TPLF said the election for regional council will take place as planned with all precautions against the spread of #COVID19.

Mootummaan Nafxanyaa (federaalaa) fi TPLF hudha wal qabdeetti. Koreen Gidduu TPLF guyyaa kana ibsa tokko baaftee jirti. Filannoo baranaa yeroo qabameef keessatti geggeessuuf qophiin jalqabne jabaatee itti fufa jette. Kanarraa humni nu dhaabuu danda’u tokkollee hin jiru jedhani. Warri naannoo ofiirratti abbaa tahe akkasitti ”maal abbaa keetii fidda” waliin jedhaa jira. Oromiyaanis filannoo sagalee kennannaa yoo dhorkamteyyuu, filannoo biraa fayyadamuun sirna Nafxanyaa irratti haaromaa jiu jalaa of baasuuf qophii dha. Kan dandeessu dhaani jennaan gowwaan jaartiitti aggaammate akkuma jedhamu, fadhiidoon Wayyaanee ofirraa dadhabdee Oromiyyaa irratti burraaquun hin hayyamamuuf.

Civil societies, professional associations, political parties, regional states, rights groups and other concerned bodies must submit formal letters and reports to IGAD, AU, EU, P5 countries, UNGA, UNSC and other major powers and institutions regarding the looming danger Ethiopia is facing under lunatic Abiy Ahmed Ali. This is to ensure that they will not label liberation forces such as WBO ‘terrorist’ tomorrow when major conflict escalates.

Amnesty’s report absolutely helps in this regards specially when it is presented alongside other collaborating evidences from all the stakeholders mentioned above.

After showering the lunatic with billions of dollars and Nobel prize, most of these countries and institutions are indifferent to the rampant atrocities in the country today. So reports are important to offer them gimps of the reality of atrocities. Biyya Oromiyaa

The statement didn’t specify the dates when the election for the regional council will take place, but said it will take place as planned with all precautions against the spread of #COVID19. TPLF’c CC also urged the federal gov’t to do the same and conduct the national election. pic.twitter.com/KcGbzHrJJS — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) May 31, 2020

In addition, the statement urged the people of #Tigray, especially the youth, to defend their rights to self-administration. A sign of the rocky relations with the fed. gov’t the statement by the CC repeatedly referred to the ruling Prosperity Party (PP), as “The PP clique.” pic.twitter.com/oUZymliEZb — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) May 31, 2020

Abiyoot Kaasaayee balaayinee eenyu?