Is the civil war within Prosperity Party – ብልፅግና official now?
@AbiyAhmedAli come to office on a platform of unity and dialogue. It is also needless to say that there is any other way forward than a comprehensive political settlement. Any genuine attempt at national dialogue also starts with the immediate release of all political prisoners. pic.twitter.com/5XgprLbGFC
Report reaching us says that the Chairman and Founder of the Oromia National Party, Brigadier General Kamal Kalja has dissolved his party and joined the ruling Prosperity Party. The Oromia National Party was one of the three Oromo coalition parties, along with the OLF and OFC. Reportedly, General Kamal Kalja disregarded the Tripartite Alliance with Oromia sister parties and became part of the Prosperity Party.
