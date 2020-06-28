Is OBN trying to compete with OMN??It is stupidity and waste of tax payer’s money!!

‘OBN has started to serve in 9 languages’ says its director. It is stupidity and waste of tax payer’s money. Even the ”national media” EBC, which has the constitutional obligation to serve all nations and nationalities in their languages, has no programming in 9 languages.

OBN has not done enough for the Oromo but now it is wasting money on other pointless programming in many other languages. What OBN needs to focus on is Oromo language service, while also serving in English to East African, African as a whole and global audience.