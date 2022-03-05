Is it a mistake or is there a lack of knowledge?. Last week the massacre that took place in Anole and Mililik killed the people of Oromia said they will remove the history of education from the country, they made Oromo angry, and yesterday the history of Karamardha the Somali people remembered the history of Somalia. They just pissed him off.

To look like a cardamardha to a place where the Dergigen government only defeated the Siyad Barre government, and to make Ethiopia look like a victory is a big mistake. History always needs to be remembered both faces, they only looked at the eye of Dergiga and forgot the history of the civilians of that region.

The Somali civilians and the people of Eastern Oromia don’t remember the war that occurred at that time but he remembers the massacre that occurred on the civilians and the widest displacement.

The Dergi government at the time the war occurred, when they were defeated, they took away the big weapons with the civilians without giving up the Somalis and Oromos, and when they succeeded they also destroyed the civilians without children. A woman, city, countryside and so on. Leave the countryside alone, the civilians living in Harar and Dirdhabe towns have been erased.

The history of this country is full of faces, and every time I remember history, you only remember the views of those who were in charge, but you don’t remember the history of all the nations of this country, if the government is one of the nations of the country. Today they are all representing each other, when the history is collected, the history of each one is the best. At least it is better to build a small that doesn’t see it as difficult.

On the other side when you remember history, you have to avoid looking at it only one side, because of ethnicity, when one sees success, the other sees it as shameful and embarrassing himself, so today the leader of Oromo is the Oromo. Look at history only one side of our Somali brothers. Making him angry is a big mistake.

While it was meant to build a new Ethiopia, which every ethnic group is proud of, and positive, what is the cause of unleashing painful past history, and stirring up painful memories?. The Somali people since the first time the leaders of Oromo rule the country started to breath and think they have rights but unfortunately it seems that their pours are being poured with salt, and it is painful indeed. If we don’t take care of such issues, our neighbourhood and relations will make us dark.

The Somali people are not only neighbors to us, but also brothers. The struggle of Oromia civilians is the only brother of Somalia, when the bad Ethiopians started to erase the shadow of Oromia people we left behind Somalis. Who were they really. The struggle of Waaqoo Gutuu and the one of Galaasa Dilbo-ba has been in the back of Somalis, and that is how they brought us here.

It was the time when the government of the Dergiga of Eastern Oromia regions like Harargee and Baali you supported the militants of the Oromia people who were farmers in these regions, the women and the people who were left behind from the genocide Xsanay Somalia, that time, the rest of the massacre were saved by the Somali civilians.

Truly, the Oromo people and their struggle, the displaced people and the massacred people should have remembered the reward of the Somali people who took the death of us, saved us, and our fighters became their support and shield. Our history should be based on the truth out there.

W/Q: Jawar Mohammed. W/T: Abdullah Abdurrahman Osman Ogaadenia Media