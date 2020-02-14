Is Ethiopia sliding backwards under Abiy Ahmed?-UpFront
We challenge an adviser to Ethiopia’s prime minister on his record and discuss Modi’s India with two Bollywood stars.
Source : Aljazeera
አይ ምርጫ!
ይሄ ደንቆሮ መለዮአችንን እናነሳለን እያለ ነው
Is Ethiopia sliding backwards under Abiy Ahmed?-UpFront
We challenge an adviser to Ethiopia’s prime minister on his record and discuss Modi’s India with two Bollywood stars.
Source : Aljazeera
አይ ምርጫ!
ይሄ ደንቆሮ መለዮአችንን እናነሳለን እያለ ነው
Copyright @2016 kichuu.com
Be the first to comment