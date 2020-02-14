Is Ethiopia sliding backwards under Abiy Ahmed?-UpFront

February 14, 2020

Above Single Post

Is Ethiopia sliding backwards under Abiy Ahmed?-UpFront

We challenge an adviser to Ethiopia’s prime minister on his record and discuss Modi’s India with two Bollywood stars.

Source : Aljazeera

አይ ምርጫ!

ይሄ ደንቆሮ መለዮአችንን እናነሳለን እያለ ነው

Below Single Post

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.