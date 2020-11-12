Is Ethiopia on the Brink of Civil War?

November 12, 2020

Dissatisfaction is growing in all of Ethiopia’s regions, separatist tendencies are proliferating, and the system of ethnic federalism is on the verge of violent collapse.
By Annette Weber • Nov 12, 2020
Lalibela, Tigray, Ethiopia, 2/12/2020 © RudiErnst / Shutterstock

(fairobserver)–Two years ago, scenes of jubilation broke out across northern Ethiopia. The border between Ethiopia and its former adversary Eritrea was open again after 18 years. Siblings were reunited, grandparents saw grandchildren for the first time, phone links were suddenly restored. A new era appeared to have dawned in the Horn of Africa after decades characterized by bitter civil wars, famine and ideological rigidity. The youth, who represent more than half the population, placed especially high expectations in the young new prime minister, Abiy Ahmed.

 

