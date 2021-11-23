Is Abiy Ahmed trying to make a transfer of power to Amhara from Oromo? Heavy wars in Ethiopia are going on in different areas in Canfara area. There are strong wars going on in two areas.

In Amhara region the wars are going on in a wide line and the opposition forces are fighting the important city of Debre Berhan.

Also in Oromia region there is a war that waged in the Shamaan of Oromia region.

There are also wars going on in Gambela districts Benishangul-Gumuz fighting against the freedom fighters of Benishangull-Gumuz & Gambela people. Via: Afmeer tv Gaafa jarri daa’ima iyyeessaa walitti qabanii waraanatti ergan Qoraan Abiddaaf qophaaye kan jechaa turreef kanumaafi. Mooraa leenjii sitti hin fakkaatin warra Juuntaan boojitedha The central commander led by Colonel Abiy Ahmed started the war this morning. The army of the union said that they are close to Debre-sina’ despite a strong fighting going on in its area. The openings of the wars are increasing and the situation is difficult. Nj. Ogaadenia media Abiy torbee tokko booda Tigray Media house irratti. Abiy announced a new mission yesterday. Colonel Abiy Ahmed said that the ministers and his councils will go to the opening of the war to defend Ethiopia. Why did she leave with you?