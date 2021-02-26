International media are urged to respect Ethiopian laws Ethiopia Broadcasting Authority (EBA) on Friday urged the international media to respect the country’s laws and report accurately and truthfully on the situation in the regional state of Tigray.

All professionals from radio stations, agencies, television stations or other media accredited Addis Ababa should be governed by the Constitution, criminal laws and humanitarian provisions established in our territory, the EBA stated. If journalists breach the rules or violate any of the regulations, the Authority will be forced to take corrective measures to guarantee the nation’s stability, peace, sovereignty and security, its Deputy Director-General Wondwosen Andualem told a local media.

This statement was released two days after the Ethiopian Government challenged before the United Nations an article in the Luzerner Zeitung, a Swiss German-language daily newspaper, for ‘issuing unfounded information’ about what happened in the Tigray region in recent months.