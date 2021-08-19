ODUU SIMBIRTUU -INJIFANOO WBO lixaa fi lixa shaggar oduu guyyaa hara’a Afaan Oromoo GAMTAA MEDIA
WBOn Finfinneetti. Taayyee Simachuuf Qophaa’i. Warri Amaaraa Walfixan. Araari Hin Taane. Turkii.
The Tigre has once again presented the fighting vehicle that was taken over by the Ethiopian Military forces.
The war that is going on in Ethiopia has increased.
The road that connects Addis Ababa and Bahir Dar today is like this.
Jabhadda xoraynta Oromiya ayaa shaacisay innay Addis Ababa ujirto masaafa dhan 70 KMs
Be the first to comment