INJIFANOO WBO lixaa fi lixa shaggar oduu  guyyaa hara’a Afaan Oromoo

August 19, 2021

ODUU SIMBIRTUU -INJIFANOO WBO lixaa fi lixa shaggar oduu  guyyaa hara’a Afaan Oromoo GAMTAA MEDIA

WBOn Finfinneetti. Taayyee Simachuuf Qophaa’i. Warri Amaaraa Walfixan. Araari Hin Taane. Turkii.

The Tigre has once again presented the fighting vehicle that was taken over by the Ethiopian Military forces.
The war that is going on in Ethiopia has increased.
The road that connects Addis Ababa and Bahir Dar today is like this.
Jabhadda xoraynta Oromiya ayaa shaacisay innay Addis Ababa ujirto masaafa dhan 70 KMs

‘Seenaa Saba Gaarii’ Michuu Seenaa New Ethiopian Oromo Music Video Clip 2021

