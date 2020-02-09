#Injifannoo_zoonii_lixaa

Gurmuu Haleellaa Dirree Dhihaatiin! Oduu tarkaanfii kaleessaa galgala.

Gurmuun haleellaa dirree dhihaa tarkaanfiisa jabeessun kaleesaa galgala amma kana godina lixa wallagga Aanaa ganjii naannoo buufata fayyaatti waraana rib wal jala gugattee baay’inan yaatu bakka tokkotti haleellaa du’af madoo irraatti rawwate jira. Gumaan gootaa tokkolleen lafatti hin badu.gurmuun kun bakka hundaatti sarara isa diriirsuun diina adabu itti fufa!

#Injifannoon Uummaata Oromoof!

Gurmuu Haleellaa Dirree Dhihaa irraa!

#WBO_Gaachana_Saba.

Drinking Coffee and eating bread alone with Canada’s Justin Trudeau is not enough.

Quebec is one of the 13 provinces of Canada. But Canada’s politics specially in the last 5 decades has been too much influenced by political debate of Quebec’s independence.

Referendums have been held twice, in 1980 and 1995 for the sovereignty of Quebec, though it failed to declare independence both times. But in the 1995 referendum, it failed by only less than 1% of the vote in which the turnout was 93%.

The Canadian Government and politicians were too much worried about the problem. But they didn’t dare to solve the problem by force. They have compromised for the only option less than Independence.

In 2006, the House of Commons of Canada recognized the “Québécois” as a nation within a united Canada. Today the unity of Canada is peacefully maintained. Not by trying to erase the word “Nation” from a dictionary.

But for the so called Ilma Abbaa – Gadaa”, the mouth piece of the rotten and buried aristocratic Kingdom and the nobility that have built an empire at the cost of the lives millions of Oromos and southern Ethiopian people, only armed force solution is in sight to realize greater Ethiopia.

Learning how to lead a diversified country without killing a single citizen must be the abc of a good leadership.

Daa’imman kana lameen caqasaa.

Ilma Oromoo ummata keessatti duudhaatiin bilchaatee guddatee fi kan WBO biratti kan aadaa, duudhaa, siyaasaa fi qabsootti guddatte